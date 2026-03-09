Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the criticism trailing her video, where she was seen performing deliverance for a schoolgirl

The clip generated a series of backlashes from many people who saw it, while some others also celebrated and defended her

In her reaction to the post, she shared what she can do for the sake of the gospel and the people her haters have been fighting

Nollywood actress turned evangelist, Tonto Dikeh, has continued to react to the criticism trailing her after she conducted a deliverance session for a schoolgirl.

The actress, who recently became born again, was seen in some viral posts praying fervently for a schoolgirl who had approached her for help over a spiritual battle.

Tonto Dikeh shares plan amid criticism of her school prayer session. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

The video did not go down well with many people, who were not happy about it and described it as an abuse of the little girl.

Reacting in a lengthy post on her Instagram page, the actress, who recently marked her son's birthday, stated that the assignment God placed in her hands is too important for her to be distracted by haters.

She added that her eyes are focused on Jesus, noting that she would rather be mocked and even have her life taken away than remain silent about the important task God has given her.

Tonto Dikeh sends love to her critics of scholl prayer session with a girl. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

The mother of one added that she was ready to wear mockery like perfume and carry reproach like a crown.

Tonto Dikeh shares more about her plan

Sharing more, the movie star noted that she loves all her mockers because the world is not fighting her, but the kingdom of hell is contesting against her.

She also stated that she will continue to battle on her knees because that is where real strength comes from and where true victories are born.

Fans react to Tonto Dikeh's post

Reacting, fans of the superstar shared their views as many applauded her courage and drastic lifestyle change.

However, a few others insisted that what she did to the schoolgirl in the video was far from appropriate.

Here is Tonto Dikeh's Instagram post below:

Nigerians react to Tonto Dikeh's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@amarah4short commented:

"The kingdom of hell can’t prevail against you! This is what it looks like, ma, remain strong and focused."

@pokostainless reacted:

"You are indeed Adaelroi, you have carried this with so much grace."

@ pretty_didi02 said:

"This message is deep. Well said, Evang. T."

@ifeanyichukwu535 shared:

"The focus is God."

@osayamencute stated:

"All eyes on the prize, Daughter of Zion. Do not be distracted by the storms around you. The Lord who called you will also lead you to your victory."

@iamluchiedukes wrote:

"I love you, but that deliverance thing that was declared publicly was a no for me."

Tonto Dikeh Fatoyinbo's blackmail saga

Legit.ng had reported that Tonto Dikeh had reacted to the allegation made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala, against her.

Doris Ogala had claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep her quiet over her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo.

However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video as she appeared unbothered about the allegations made against her.

Source: Legit.ng