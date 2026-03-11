Tonto Dikeh is facing mixed reactions after announcing she will host a star-studded comedy event this Mother’s Day

The actress, who recently embraced a new spiritual identity as Evangelist Tonto Dikeh, sparked online debate over her involvement

Fans are questioning whether her religious rebranding aligns with her hosting high-profile entertainment figures

Nollywood actress turned politician, Tonto Dikeh, is facing mixed reactions online after announcing that she would be hosting a comedy show featuring some of Nigeria’s top entertainers.

Taking to Instagram, Dikeh revealed that she would be the host of a special Mother’s Day comedy event scheduled for Sunday, March 15, at the Transcorp Hilton.

Fans question Tonto Dikeh's role at star-studded event.

“This Sunday, March 15th, is #MothersDay, and I will be the HOST of a very decent comedy show at Transcorp Hilton,” she wrote in her post.

The event lineup, as shown on the flier, includes celebrated comedians AY, Gordons, and Kenny Blaq, as well as socialite Cubana Chiefprest and singer Timi Dakolo.

The announcement has sparked debate among fans, given Dikeh’s recent spiritual rebranding.

The actress recently declared that she has dropped the “King” title from her name and should now be addressed as Evangelist Tonto Dikeh, citing obedience to the Holy Spirit and alignment with God’s will for her life.

She has also been seen praying publicly at hospitals, reinforcing her new spiritual identity.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Tonto Dikeh's post

Some fans have expressed surprise and concern over her involvement in a glitzy social event, questioning whether her recent religious devotion aligns with hosting comedy and entertainment figures.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

goldenharvestacresltd said:

"Are an evangelist or a comedian? Stay one place let's know who you are."

ovie_alaka01 said:

"Na Gospel song CP won sing? Or Ay na gospel comedy e won do? Nothing like Decent there. Work for your money my dear, nothing is wrong with that."

chuksdgeneral said:

"This sunday go hot 🙌🙌🙌."

joyije16 said:

"Congratulations Mama T. Please buy me a ticket 🙏 I would love to attend."

yassahwalker

"Keep winning mama🫂🥰🥰 I trust your academic and spiritual abilities 💯 God is indeed intentional about you and that’s on period. Love you so deeply from the bottom part of my heart mama Tee❤️❤️."

hottie_chi said:

"Waooo !! I wish I’m in Abuja ! Weldone dear and goodluck hun 🤗😍 I’ll repost this."

dejairo75 said:

"This is exactly what she wanted, engagement on her page for money."

ahmed_salleh78 said:

"This woman ur life don spoil, former pornstar don turn pastors."

naza_the_social_media_manager said:

"Abuja people will have fun this Sunday 😍."

Social media reacts to Tonto Dikeh's controversial event hosting.

