Tonto Dikeh has shared a series of videos from a deliverance session led by her and her team at a school

The actress detailed what happened in the school that led to the spiritual battle, revealing it was a glimpse of the ministry God placed upon her life

The deliverance session has, however, sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens sharing their observations

Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh on Friday, March 6, shared a series of videos from a deliverance session she led at a school.

Tonto revealed she and her team had visited the school for evangelism and were about driving out when she sensed a spirit of death hovering around the environment.

Actress Tonto Dikeh shares videos from her deliverance session at a school. Credit: tontolet

The actress revealed she immediately shared what she sensed with her team and they began to pray.

"In less than two minutes, a young girl ran up to me and asked that I pray for her. Her friends encouraged her to speak, and she shared that she had been seeing bats appearing around her repeatedly," Tonto said.

According to Tonto, she and her team began a fervent prayer session, and the Holy Spirit took over. She stated that the 'spirit of death was confronted, demonic attack was broken, and God’s power brought deliverance.'

The actress disclosed that the young girl who was delivered was also one of the students who had given their lives to Christ before the deliverance session. She added that she and her team would be following up with her.

Mixed reactions trail Tonto Dikeh's deliverance session at a school. Credit: tontolet

Sharing a series of clips from the deliverance session, Tonto Dikeh said,

"Today, God allowed me to see a glimpse of the ministry He has placed upon my life. I was delivered from the marine world so that I may become an instrument in His hands to deliver others."

The videos Tonto Dikeh shared from her deliverance session at a school are below:

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh leads deliverance session

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Nelson Sts said:

"Osi every Marine Spirit? If you continue, you may not like dem venom!"

Odong Prince Thompson reacted:

"So after the children fall down and start crying what happens to them next?"

Anny Egalité said:

"Holy Spirit dey pass through those nails This acting 100%"

Adeyinka Mariam

"You have to be extra careful with such nails in mission like this. What if you mistakenly shook their eyes balls with dis nails when U urself is under anointing?? May we never regret our actions in line of our course. It is well Just beware."

Joshua Odige commented:

"I see God taking this woman far oooooooo like play like play another Katherine kuma breeding."

