Veteran comedian IGoSave has publicly called out actress Tonto Dikeh following her controversial deliverance session at a primary school

The Warri-born entertainer questioned why Tonto focused on delivering a young school pupil instead of addressing the politicians she is friends with

Social media users have expressed deep concern for the young girl involved in the viral session, with many questioning Tonto Dikeh's true motives

Veteran comedian Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, popularly known as IGoSave, has taken aim at Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh after her controversial school deliverance video went viral.

The incident occurred on Friday, March 6, when Dikeh and her team visited a school for evangelism. She claimed she sensed a spirit of death around the environment, which prompted her to conduct a deliverance session with the pupils.

Source: Instagram

The video quickly spread online, sparking heavy criticism from different quarters, with social media commentator VeryDarkMan accusing Tonto Dikeh of using vulnerable children for content rather than offering genuine spiritual help.

Actress Doris Ogala also condemned the act, describing it as blasphemy and questioning whether Dikeh would allow such a session on her own child. Ogala further urged the police and NAPTIP to investigate the matter.

Despite the backlash, Tonto Dikeh remained unbothered. On Saturday, March 7, she shared more clips from the outreach on Instagram, insisting that she was focused on her Christian mission and not on public opinion.

Reacting to the deliverance saga through his Instagram story, IGoSave berated the actress, criticising her choice of targets.

The Warri-born entertainer stated that she ignored politicians who impoverish the nation but chose to deliver a young schoolgirl instead, accusing her of chasing attention and questioning the authenticity of her calling.

“You leave the plenty politicians piloting this country into poverty and milking our national treasures that are your friends; Na small girl wey dey primary school you see to go deliver! I know you like seeking attention but please calm down… Abi na YouTube missionary views hustle you don start so?”

Check out IGoSave's post below:

Nigerians react to IGoSave's mockery of Tonto Dikeh

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ozioma9130 said:

"I felt for the young girl… you can't tell whether she's under anointing or she's struggling to be released. Whichever one, I hope the young girl is good."

@rubyiceevent commented:

"Do this with my children and you will understand the meaning of 'God works in mysterious ways' because He go use me work on you too."

@oge_nkay wrote:

"E reach to query her😂dis her sudden evangelistic is so strange.. everything happening so fast..E too quick 😢"

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr reacted:

"She could have done the deliverance without camera. Na that little girl I pity cos of the stigma."

Source: Instagram

