Bobrisky, the popular Nigerian transgender personality, has sent a strong message to ladies who undergo BBL surgery

In an Instagram post, the self-proclaimed Mummy of Lagos said men prefer a banging body with a pretty face, calling an enhanced body with an ugly face rubbish

The controversial post sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with some criticising Bobrisky's hypocrisy while others found the message hilarious

Prominent Nigerian social media personality and entrepreneur Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, widely known as Bobrisky, has issued a strong message to women who undergo BBL surgery.

The self-proclaimed Mummy of Lagos took to his Instagram page to share a controversial message directed at women who enhance their bodies through BBL.

In the post, he emphasised that enhancing body shape alone is not enough, stating that facial appearance should also be considered.

His remarks were targeted at ladies who invest in cosmetic procedures to achieve curvier figures but neglect other aspects of their looks, which he believes reduces the overall effect.

Bobrisky explained that some women focus solely on achieving a desirable body through BBL while ignoring dental and facial care.

He pointed out that a striking body paired with an unattractive face does not create the desired impression, adding that men are generally drawn to a combination of both physical beauty and facial appeal.

In the post, Bobrisky wrote:

"Bbl girls pls fix ur face too, some of you front teeth can pick boiled yam and egg. Bangy body with ugly face is still rubbish."

"Men love banging body with pretty face."

Over the years, Bobrisky has positioned himself as a trendsetter in lifestyle and beauty discussions, using his platform to share opinions on fashion, relationships, and self-presentation.

The message quickly went viral, sparking massive reactions across social media platforms.

Check out Bobrisky's post below:

Social media users react to Bobrisky's advice

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many fans found the post hypocritical and hilarious, while others criticised Bobrisky's approach.

@leem_ssss said:

"This guy can't even come out make up free. He fixed his face with makeup and photo shopping."

@hem_my88 commented:

"Una sha make Mummy of lagos abandoned lagos because of wahala wey pass hin age 😂😂."

@iam_jenny.chi wrote:

"Idris want to trend today 😂 idris Zukwanuike don't forget you be man wey get preeq😂."

@toplad_tech reacted:

"Every woman is beautiful in their own way, be it they enhanced their body or not. Women, stop letting people like this make you feel less."

@mr.agugua commented:

"Una no go fit use 'men shouldn't tell women what to do with their body' for this egbon 😂😂😂😂😂."

@socialbyjudith said:

"Shey i go fit keep up with this baddie lifestyle so 😂."

@betty.afolami wrote:

"This is so Rich coming from Bob ?? Girl be so fr 😂😂😂."

