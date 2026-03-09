Actress Eucharia Anunobi has shared the events that led to the loss of her only child when he was just 15 years old

The evangelist appeared as a guest on the Honest Bunch podcast, where she recounted her experience

Her tears moved many viewers, who also cried and tried to comfort her while blaming the medical centre for the tragedy

Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi couldn’t hold back her emotions as she recounted the heart-wrenching way her son passed away a few years ago.

The movie star, who often shares insights about relationships, was a guest on the Honest Bunch podcast, where she spoke about her calling, acting career, and other personal issues.

Fans react as Eucharia Anunobi breaks down, recalls how medical negligence took her child. Photo credit@euchariaanunobi

Source: Instagram

According to her, her only child was 15 years old when he passed away, despite not being sick. She explained that after he turned one, she did a medical test and discovered he had sickle cell anemia.

The fiery evangelist noted that she spent millions to keep him healthy, researched herbal remedies, and fed him organic food. She added that her son only drank bottled water, and she never allowed him to go out at certain times of the day because of mosquitoes.

Eucharia Anunobi shares more about her late son

Sharing more, Anunobi stated that her son remained healthy from ages 7 to 14 because of all the precautions she took regarding his health.

Eucharia Anunobi shares what happened to her only child in an emotional video. Photo credit@euchariaanunobi

Source: Instagram

However, when he turned 15, she decided to take him for a routine medical check-up, not because he was sick.

At the hospital, the doctor asked when his last blood transfusion had been done. The actress said it was done when her son was a very small child.

The doctor recommended a transfusion and instructed a student doctor to carry out the procedure.

Tragically, the student doctor drained her son’s blood instead of performing a transfusion. He became pale and was rushed to the ICU despite all efforts, but she lost him due to medical negligence.

Here is Eucharia Anunobi’s Instagram video below:

Social media users react

Here are some of their comments below:

@marcie_idalu reacted:

"What?. Blood extraction when he was asked to do a “blood transfusion “?. Even if his ear was blocked, he didn’t go through the case file of the patient just to confirm??. That student doctor chaii."

@hair_by_mylah commented:

"I can’t watch this, it’s very painful. My heart can’t handle it."

@iamdoziefineboi___ shared:

"This is beyond heart-wrenching. The things people cover and carry with them. She needed to let loose, and she did."

@theomotayoo said:

"Lord, have mercy. This is so sad!! No one deserves this at all."

@anuoluwarowtymi wrote:

"People go through a lot ooo. Please let's be kind to people. They don't have to tell their stories before you are kind."

Eucharia Anunobi advises couples facing divorce

Legit.ng reported back in January that Eucharia Anunobi advised married couples facing hardship not to rush into divorce.

Instead, she encouraged couples to pray, go on retreats, and work things out unless the marriage had become life-threatening. She added that the devil was on a mission to destroy marriages, and people must not give up their unions but work to make things better.

Source: Legit.ng