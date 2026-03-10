A family member of the late Elena Jessica, known as Favour, has reacted to her unfortunate demise

The socialite recently went under the knife for the second time but, but unfortunately, did not survive

In a video circulating online, Favour was heard crying as she shared what she told Elena before the surgery

Favour, a family member of the late socialite and businesswoman Elena Jessica, has reacted to her unfortunate demise.

Elena passed away after a botched second surgery. She had undergone her first procedure some time ago and decided to have another, but complications arose.

She lost her life after suffering severe pain from an infection in her blood and at the places where the liposuctions were performed.

In a voice recording shared by Unclenasco on Instagram, Favour spoke about the conversation she had with Elena before the surgery.

She was heard crying and saying that she had warned Elena not to go for a second procedure, given that she had already done one before.

Favour shares more of conversation with Elena

In the recording, Favour said that during their discussion, Elena told her she was ready at the surgery venue. Favour even offered to come over so she wouldn’t be alone, but Elena assured her she would be fine.

Favour later saw in a WhatsApp group that Elena had passed away. She continued crying and asked why Elena went ahead with the procedure. She described Elena as her role model and lamented what she would do now that Elena was gone.

Several other celebrities previously recounted the risks they faced from undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Many reacted and shared their take on the late socialite. Those who knew her asked why she didn’t disclose details to her family member, Favour, before the procedure. They also joined Uncelnasco in criticising Cynosure, the medical facility where Elena Jessica underwent her surgery. Here are comments below:

@edithelorm_ shared:

"Someone will see this and still book an appointment."

@stylesyncbymm said:

"I shouldn’t have watched that video. She was in serious pain."

@cj_gram00 reacted:

"I'll say this, as a female, don't ever let yourself or anyone else make you feel insecure about your body. You are beautiful just the way you are."

@kathryn___april commented:

"Even if my money is complete for bbl.i rather use am train boys for my village."

@bensonokwoko wrote:

"My heart bleeds, she’s so beautiful, Na wa Rest in peace."

@captstan101 reacted:

"I don’t pity anyone who dies from bbl! Th

