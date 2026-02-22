Queen Asoka has shared her traumatic experience after undergoing a BBL surgery to enhance her body, but faced unexpected issues

In a recent desire, the aspiring fashion model recounted her zeal to chase her dream, which landed her a medical condition called fat necrosis

According to Asoka, her parents found out at a point when her body let out a malodorous smell

Reality TV star Queen Asoka has opened up about secretly undergoing a Brazilian Bûtt Lift (BBL) and the scary complications that followed.

Speaking in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Queen revealed that her decision to go under the knife was not a sudden one but was born out of her zeal to become a fashion model.

She explained that while her mother supported her passion for modelling, her father, who is a lawyer, wanted all his children to pursue a career in law.

Queen recalled how her mum would secretly take her to modelling competitions, recounting how drama broke out the day her father saw her in a television advertisement.

Determined to succeed in the modelling industry, Queen declared she felt she lacked the typical height and body structure expected of fashion models. This made her consider enhancing her body to create what she described as a “selling point,” especially since she hoped to build a modelling career abroad.

However, things took a frightening turn after the surgery. Queen narrated that she suffered fat necrosis, a serious complication associated with the death of fat cells that left her traumatised and isolated.

Queen Asoka recounted how she was forced by a health complication to isolate herself in her room. By the second day, her sister forced her to open the door and immediately noticed a foul smell and leakage from the surgery area.

The situation caused panic at home, and that was how her parents eventually found out about the BBL, and immediate medical attention was sought.

Queen described the entire experience as deeply traumatic and used it to highlight the risks involved in cosmetic surgery.

Netizens' reaction to Queen Asoka's BBL experience

Legit.ng gathered reactions from some social media users who confirmed through Queen's experience that indeed, BBL can come with a smell.

givefte stated:

"Wow, so that’s what they are going through. 😂😢."

maasoroju penned:

"BBL POSTPONED. I NO DO AGAIN 😢😢😂😂😂."

naijaabarbie

"There are some things you keep to yourself to avoid dragging."

woman_king825 advised:

"It's not just about saving money for the procedure, also save enough money for aftermath complications. Women should just rest and appreciate themselves."

symplyshekinah prayed:

"May we not use our money do Wetin go make us dey smell."

Watch Queen Asoka's full interview below:

