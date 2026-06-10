Timi Frank urges Nigerian judges to handle politically sensitive cases with caution and impartiality

Ongoing ADC leadership dispute highlights manipulation attempts within judiciary ahead of upcoming elections

Frank warns of international repercussions for judges issuing politically influenced rulings against democracy

Former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, has urged judicial officers in Nigeria to exercise caution in handling politically sensitive cases, particularly as disputes intensify within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 10, he warned that court decisions perceived as politically influenced could damage public trust in the judiciary and Nigeria’s democratic system.

ADC Leadership Tussle: Judiciary Gets Fresh Warning, "There Will Be Consequences"

Source: Twitter

ADC leadership dispute in focus

Frank’s remarks come amid ongoing legal battles involving the ADC and its former deputy national chairman, Nafiu Bala Gombe. He alleged that attempts were being made to manipulate court processes in a manner that could weaken opposition structures ahead of future elections.

He further claimed that pressure was being mounted within political circles to influence judicial outcomes in the case, though he insisted that such efforts would be resisted by Nigerians committed to democratic stability.

Call for fairness in court rulings

Addressing the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and other judges across all levels of the judiciary, Frank stressed the need for impartiality and adherence to constitutional principles.

“The Chief Judge and all judges of the Federal High Court, as well as judges across the country, should be cautious in the way they handle political and other sensitive cases at this time,” he said. “They should be careful because the international community is watching and paying attention.”

Frank also claimed that Nigeria’s judiciary was under growing international observation, warning that rulings perceived as undermining democracy could attract consequences from foreign governments and institutions.

“From now on… there will be consequences from the international community… for judges who give judgments aimed at truncating democracy,” he said.

He further urged courts at all levels, including the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, to safeguard democratic integrity and avoid being used to exclude legitimate political actors.

ADC told to replace Atiku

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal, has urged the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to reconsider its 2027 presidential arrangement, calling for the replacement of Atiku Abubakar as the party’s flag bearer over concerns bordering on leadership capacity and national direction.

In a lengthy statement shared on social media, Lawal said his comments had attracted criticism and attacks from political supporters, but insisted that his position was not driven by ethnic sentiment.

Source: Legit.ng