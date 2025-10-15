A Nigerian lady who recently had body reconstruction surgery shared her regrets after experiencing complications

According to the lady, she spent over N7 million treating the major complications that arose after the procedure

While narrating her experience on TikTok, she advised netizens to do their due diligence before seeking the services of any doctor

A Nigerian lady's ill-fated decision to undergo body reconstruction surgery led to bitter regrets in the end.

She recounted how she spent over N7 million treating severe complications that followed the procedure.

Lady shares experience after undergoing BBL

In her post, the lady identified as @angel_kingy emphasised the importance of thorough research and due diligence when seeking medical services, particularly cosmetic surgery.

According to the lady, her ordeal began after she opted for a body reconstruction procedure in April, which she described as the worst mistake of her life.

She warned ladies against relying solely on social media influencers' recommendations, stressing the need to verify the qualifications of medical practitioners. According to her, the person who performed her surgery was not a licensed plastic surgeon but a nurse who falsely claimed to be a doctor.

In her words:

"You want to get your body done, BBL and lipo, but do you know that you yourself have to help yourself and research. I got my body done in April, and I can say it was the worst mistake of my life. I used over seven million naira to treat complications. I'm not exaggerating. So please, if you want to do your body, do not go to a hospital because of influencers. Do your due diligence, do your research.

"There are hospitals in Lagos that are very good. There are hospitals in Nigeria that are very good. But first of all, is your doctor a plastic surgeon? Is he a plastic surgeon? Anything can happen, and they will leave you on the bench, some won't even reply again. Just like my doctor, my doctor asked me, I mean my nurse that is posing to be a doctor, he asked me, "Am I not lucky I am alive?" What if it was death? That is what a supposed plastic surgeon said. But we all found out later he was just a nurse posing to be a doctor."

Lady's BBL experience draws reactions

TikTok users shared their various opinions in the comments section.

@risaluxe said:

"Happened to me too. I see them running to some hospitals and I laugh. Renew aesthetics abandoned me. I thank God for life."

@Somachi said:

"Now imagine you didn’t have that 7m."

@STANZIA LAND said:

"My sister lost her life. Complications after surgery."

@SH’S MOLLY said:

"So all this girls in Comments section una dan do una body. Jesus so na only me remain."

@moments said:

"Nothing convern me o,i just de find money to do gastric sleeve or munjaro, na onky bidy weight i de fight, nothing concern me with doing body biko."

@SkinGlowKenya.Kareskin added:

"Someone advise us who were thinking of flying to nigeria for this which is the best hospitals omo now am stressed."

