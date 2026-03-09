An X user publicly apologised to Adekunle Gold after claiming the singer's 6-year-old daughter Deja had died, a post that attracted massive views and heavy criticism

The user admitted he shared a screenshot from Facebook without verifying its authenticity and took full responsibility for spreading the false information

Social media users condemned the post as clout chasing and called for the user's arrest, with many tagging Adekunle Gold to take action

A user on X with the handle @boutmoneey12, known as ‘MR money’, has publicly apologised to Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold after posting a false claim about the death of his six-year-old daughter, Deja.

The apology came on Monday morning, barely a day after the initial post, which had quickly gone viral and attracted heavy backlash from social media users.

X user retracts claim about Adekunle Gold's daughter Deja after backlash, as he apologises and admits he shared an unverified screenshot he saw on Facebook.

The X user explained that he had stumbled on a screenshot on Facebook and believed it was genuine at the time.

He admitted that he failed to verify the information before sharing it and expressed regret for the confusion and hurt the post caused.

“I want to offer my deepest and most sincere apologies to Adekunle Gold. The screenshot I shared was something I came across on Facebook, and at the time, I genuinely believed it was real. I had no idea it was false or fabricated. I deeply regret posting it and for any confusion, hurt, or misinformation it may have caused. I take full responsibility for not verifying it first. I’m truly sorry, and I hope you can forgive me for this mistake.”

Read his apology post below:

His earlier post accompanied with an image of Adekunle Gold and Deja, the X user had claimed that the Afrobeats and Fuji singer lost his only daughter to Canavan disease, a rare genetic disorder, and included condolences.

The post gathered about two million views and over 600 comments, with many users criticising him for fabricating such sensitive news and calling for his arrest.

“Adekunle gold just lost his only daughter Deja at a tender age of 6. Reports have it that she lost her life to a rare disease called canavan disease. May her perfect gentle soul rest in peace.”

As of the time of this report, Adekunle Gold and his family have not made any official statement regarding the matter.

Check out his original post below:

Netizens react to the apology

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@fabulous_mercys said:

"Lies!! You knew it was fake… but because you desperately need Banger, You are apologising because the tweet already hit 1.5m, And you still quote the tweet to farm more impression… Omo! You guys are mean ooo, playing with a child's death because of impression?? Sell your conscience because of impression….. God forbid o."

@Ganiyat1992 commented:

"Make dem no listen to you... no be today you start dey do am. Yesterday, you said lill Kesh was beating to de>t!!"

@IliyaBenoni wrote:

"Your timeline has proven that you're used to pushing all these agenda for banger, I really wish AG use you to set example. This is too much."

@Esca_Fini7 reacted:

"There is nothing sincere about your apologies. You knew what you were doing right from the beginning. Keep the gaslighting and stupidity solely to yourself. If them never kpai one of una. Una no go learn."

X user who claimed Adekunle Gold lost daughter Deja at age six apologises after backlash and admits he failed to verify the information before posting.

Isaac Fayose apologises over Igbo remarks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isaac Fayose publicly apologised after making controversial remarks about the Igbo people.

Fayose admitted that his earlier comment describing Igbos as “cash and carry” was wrong and said he fully withdrew the statement.

He urged unity among Nigeria’s ethnic groups and praised Igwe Lawrence Agubuzo for calling for fairness in the handling of separatist cases involving Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu.

