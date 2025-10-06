Adekunle Gold Celebrates With Simi and Daughter After Street Is Named in His Honour
- Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold was recently seen celebrating with his family after receiving a new recognition
- In a video shared on his social media, the father of one was seen carrying his daughter, Deja, who unveiled a street sign bearing his name
- AG Baby, as he is fondly called, stated that the city that raised him found it worthy to honour him, triggering reactions online
Nigerian music star Adekunle Gold has achieved a new milestone as he gets recognised in his hood.
The singer took to Instagram to share an emotional moment, announcing that a street has been named in his honour.
In a touching video posted on his page, Adekunle was seen standing beside his wife, fellow musician Simi, as their daughter Deja helped unveil the new street sign bearing his name — Adekunle Kosoko Street.
Sharing the video online, he wrote:
“Adekunle Kosoko Street. The city that raised me now carries my name. Thank you, Lord, for my many blessings.”
The happy father beamed with excitement, surrounded by his family in a moment that spoke of love, gratitude, and legacy.
See his post below:
Legit.ng earlier reported that Adekunle Gold shut down Lagos Island with his music concert dubbed the Fuji Street Carnival on Sunday, October 5.
Adekunle Gold, who thrilled fans at the Big Brother Naija Season 10 grand finale, returned to the stage with a live performance as he continues to promote his latest music project, Fuji.
Nigerian singers like Saheed Osupa, Taye Currency, Zlatan Ibile, and Obesere were among the popular faces who showed up for Adekunle as they serenaded fans with their hit songs.
Adekunle Gold brings Osupa on stage
A heartwarming video captured the moment the Orente crooner introduced Osupa on stage amid excitement from the crowd.
A clip also captured the moment Adekunle prostrated to greet Osupa, who swiftly pulled him up for a warm embrace.
Osupa and Taye Currency meet
The highlight of the event was the moment the paths of supposed rivals Osupa and Taye Currency crossed at Adekunle's music concert.
Osupa and Taye Currency doused every rumour of beef between them as they exchanged pleasantries like close friends.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Taye Currency declared that his popular Fuji colleague, Wasiu Alabi aka Pasuma, was his boss, while referring to his counterpart, Saheed Osupa, as his colleague.
Lagos names street after Adekunle Gold, reactions
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
iamshody said:
"Congrats brother mi!! Jeje ni Omo Eko nlo!!"
olayinka_durowoju said:
"Big Fish, Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉 AG baby❤️🔥."
shankcomics said:
"My Brother. Attack!💃🏿💃🏿."
indulgencefashionofficial said:
"Congratulations 🎈🎊 Mr Adekunle Kosoko."
princejidekosoko said:
"Congratulations Dekunle, Almighty God will continue to be with you."
heismoey said:
"Big Fish 🐋 this song, ONLY GOD CAN SAVE, BELIEVE, SIMILE, MANY PEOPLE izzz LEGENDARY🔥❤️."
sethlaundrylagos said:
"I just love to see y’all together on my screen 😍 blessed family. Congratulations 🎈."
Adekunle Gold pens wholesome message to Simi
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold and Simi were the poster couple for relationship and marriage goals.
The singer acknowledged his woman with sweet words on social media as she released her new music album.
Adekunle Gold revered Simisola and mentioned how proud of her he was, which spurred reactions from online in-laws.
