Divorce rumours about Simi and Adekunle Gold’s marriage went viral after a supposed court petition surfaced online

The viral document has since caught the attention of fans and netizens as details of it’s with legal clarification emerged

The controversy is believed to be linked to the songstress’ resurfaced old posts, sparking fresh social media drama around the couple’s union

Rumours of a possible divorce between popular Nigerian music stars Simi and Adekunle Gold have been making the rounds on social media, following a viral post that claimed the couple’s marriage had hit the rocks.

The speculation began after celebrity journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus shared a copy of what was described as a divorce petition allegedly filed by Adekunle Gold against his wife.

According to the circulating claim, the singer wanted to end the marriage because Simi reportedly “orders him around” at home, creating what was described as a toxic environment filled with suppression and lack of respect.

However, the document attached to the claim has been exposed as fake.

Stella revealed that after forwarding the supposed petition to a legal expert, she was informed that the document did not match the standard format of a divorce filing at the Lagos State High Court.

The suit number was also reported as incorrect.

The lawyer reportedly dismissed it as an “Oluwole petition,” a term commonly used to describe forged or fraudulent documents.

The viral rumour comes shortly after some of Simi’s old tweets resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter). The posts, which she made years ago while working at her mother’s school, touched on sensitive topics and sparked renewed conversations online. Many believe the resurfaced tweets may have prompted mischief-makers to stir up controversy around the couple’s marriage.

Despite the online buzz, there is no credible evidence to suggest that Simi and Adekunle Gold are getting a divorce.

Netizens weigh in on Simi and Adekunle's rumours

chayil_tethila said:

"They will grow old together, in sound mind and good health surrounding by their Children."

agbelor_okiako said:

"All because she asked men to stop assaulting women 😌."

dollypizu1 said:

"A ya werey gan sha.😂😂😂."

rabbaitul_bayt said:

"Awon were Dey work overtime because of other people’s happiness,ko dẹniyẹ awọn to wa nidi radarada yi."

neeemaaah said:

"The date alone is enough to tell you it's fake."

sisiteety said:

"Kini gbogbo rada rada yi! How can people be so jobless."

hassanabarnabas_ said:

"This is so fake! This is not a valid court document from Nigeria. These ones have used AI to generate lies."

softnessesq said:

"Very jobless. even if it is real those are not valid grounds under the MCA."

dordorfit said:

"So some people really have time to be so invested in other people lives life this and waiting for bad news yuck."

stanalieke said:

"This is obviously fake. You use your government name for court proceedings and not aliases or stage names."

parentricksnhacks said:

"The file number is 2024 and the date is 2026."

i_rep_love said:

"Facebook is another world entirely. They are so delusional in that app eh. Kai!"

Simi speaks about men on childbirth attention

Legit.ng also reported that Simi sparked reactions after criticising men who complain about not getting attention after their wives gave birth.

She explained in a circulating video that people should focus on the mother’s recovery and the baby’s well-being, noting that women face intense physical and emotional stress during pregnancy and delivery.

Simi added that many women undergo painful procedures, swelling, exhaustion and sleepless nights, stressing that men should show empathy instead of demanding attention during such periods.

