Adekunle Gold stated that being a good husband and father means more to him than fame or success

The singer revealed that his daughter, Adejare, inspires him to be better than his upbringing allowed

AG Baby shared the emotional story behind his song ‘My Love Is The Same’, dedicated to his family

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has opened up about his deep love for his wife, Simi, and their daughter, Adejare.

He described them as the centre of his life and the real reason behind his drive to succeed.

Speaking during an interview on the NotJustOk podcast, the Orente crooner explained that beyond music, his biggest goal is to be a responsible husband and father.

He said,

“All I wanted is to do more for my own daughter because I can’t afford to bring her into the kind of life I grew up living. It has to be way better. My family is my centre. I can afford to be a failed musician, not a failed father or man. That’s not negotiable.”

The award-winning artist made it clear that family is not just a part of his identity, it’s the foundation of who he is.

He also revealed that his song ‘My Love Is The Same’from his new album was inspired by his bond with Simi and their daughter.

He said the song reflects his commitment to showing love not just through words but through actions, especially in how he raises his child and cherishes his wife.

He said

“I’ve seen what it means to struggle, and I promised myself that my child won’t go through that. Every day, I’m reminded that love is not just what I say on stage—it’s what I do when no one is watching.”

Adekunle Gold gets street name

Legit.ng recalled that the singer was recently recognised in his neighbourhood.

The singer announced that a street has been named in his honour.

In a touching video posted on his page, Adekunle was seen standing beside his wife, fellow musician Simi, as their daughter Deja helped unveil the new street sign bearing his name.

Sharing the video, he wrote

“Adekunle Kosoko Street. The city that raised me now carries my name. Thank you, Lord, for my many blessings.”

