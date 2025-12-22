An X user posted disturbing remarks about singer Simi's age and questioned what would happen if her only child died, sparking massive outrage online

The troll later issued an apology, but critics slammed it as insincere because he refused to delete the original post

Nigerians are demanding legal action under the Cybercrimes Act, with many insisting Simi and Adekunle Gold should not forgive the offender

A social media user made a U-turn and apologised after posting an insensitive remark about Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, asking what would happen if her only 5‑year‑old daughter with fellow singer Adekunle Gold were to die.

The X user identified as @boutmoney112 posted a disturbing tweet that left many Nigerians furious on December 20, 2025.

The post speculated about the 37-year-old singer's age, claiming she was at "menopause age" and raising questions about what would happen if her only child died.

He attached photos of Simi and her daughter, Adejare Kosoko, fondly called Deja, to the post. His words read:

"Simi is at her menopause age and she has just one child what if her child die??"

Recall that Simi, known for hit songs like "Joromi," has been married to Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, popularly called Adekunle Gold, since 2019. The couple welcomed Deja in 2020.

The post immediately drew heavy criticism from netizens who labelled it vile, disgusting, and deeply offensive. Many called for legal action under Nigeria's Cybercrimes Act, which prohibits online harassment and defamation.

On December 21, 2025, @boutmoney112 made a sudden U-turn and issued a public apology, tagging both Simi and Adekunle Gold. He admitted he was "a very big fool" for making such a post.

He wrote:

"I want to sincerely apologize for making this tweet, i am a very big fool tweeting something like this. @adekunleGOLD and @SympLySimi, I'm truly sorry. I will never make this tweet again. I hope you find it in your hearts to forgive me. Thank you and God bless you, dad and mom."

Following the apology tweet, netizens pointed out that the apology felt insincere because the original offensive post remained undeleted on the user's page.

As of December 22, neither Simi nor Adekunle Gold has publicly responded to the incident.

Online troll suddenly made a U-turn and issued a public apology to singer Simi and her husband Adekunle Gold over vile comments on their daughter, Deja. Photo credit: @symplysimi/@adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to troll's apology

Nigerians expressed shock and anger, with many insisting the troll should face serious consequences.

@legazyflame said:

"I shouted, Ha!!!! Jesus. Una no dey think???"

@izkingdc1 commented:

"To be honest when the government brings up a policy to regulate the internet we always fight it but most time it is because of people like this that they are bringing up that policy because what is this? For likes and comments."

@Proudly_Naija01 wrote:

"What sort of topic is this? What The F*ck is WRONG with you? Is there something wrong with Una head sometimes? How would you even imagine something like this?"

@mrboboskie reacted:

"That comment is disturbing. Words have consequences, just like the guy who was recently arrested and released. I hope this person is held accountable and faces the law."

@CHUNLI__LI opined:

"@SympLySimi @adekunleGOLD. Please in the name of God don't show mercy I kneel down Dey beg u fish this zombie out, send him to 20yrs in prison, if anyone beg u no gree @PoliceNG plz Nd plz use this imbecile as ur giveaway for this year, give am serious hard labour. Thank u."

@UncleDike1 said:

"Ewu after you don post am finish. Delete it if you're truly sorry, this your fake apology no mean anything if the post is still there."

