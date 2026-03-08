Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has addressed the Lagos State Government's warning about her street cooking activities

The actress revealed that her visit was an emotional decision to reconnect with vulnerable street children who often plead with her to return and cook with them like she used to

Sarah apologised if her actions were perceived as inappropriate and promised to conduct all future cooking activities strictly within the charity kitchen provided by Seyi Tinubu

Nollywood actress and influencer Sarah Martins has responded to the Lagos State Government after being cautioned over her street cooking activities.

The warning was issued yesterday on X, where officials told Sarah Martins to stop cooking and distributing food on public roads, walkways, and medians due to safety, sanitation, and traffic concerns.

Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab emphasised that while her charitable intentions were appreciated, this activity violated environmental and public order regulations and could lead to arrest and prosecution.

The government reminded her that similar concerns had been raised last year and advised that all future charitable feeding activities be conducted through approved channels.

Sarah Martins clarifies street cooking

Reacting to the development, Sarah Martins explained that her recent outreach was carried out responsibly in a controlled environment with vulnerable children.

She noted that the cooking did not take place on the main road or walkway, but within a safe space under supervision.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote:

“Dear Honourable Commissioner Wahab Tokunbo, I write with utmost respect regarding the concerns raised about my recent visit to cook with some vulnerable street children. I would like to respectfully clarify that I did not cook on the walkway or on the main street. The meal was prepared in front of the King’s Palace under the supervision of security personnel, and the activity took place very far from the main road, ensuring that it did not obstruct movement or create any public nuisance.”

Sarah Martins shares reasons behind street cooking

The actress explained that her decision to cook for the children was driven by emotions and her bond with them.

She said the children often asked her to return and spend time with them, which inspired her to prepare a meal on that particular day.

She added:

“The visit was simply born out of an emotional moment. I had deeply missed the bond I share with the vulnerable street children in that area. As I occasionally drive past that axis, the children often plead with me to come back and cook with them like I used to. On this particular day, I decided to spend some time with them and prepare a meal, purely to reconnect and create memories with the kids who have always shown me genuine love.”

Role of Seyi Tinubu in the charity kitchen

Sarah Martins further highlighted that her foundation had been empowered with a charity kitchen by Mr Seyi Tinubu, son of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to ensure that the feeding programmes were conducted in an organised manner.

She emphasised that her organisation remained committed to using the facility for regular initiatives.

She explained:

“I would also like to emphasise that Mr Seyi Tinubu generously empowered my foundation with a charity kitchen specifically to ensure that our feeding programmes are conducted in a proper and organised environment. I do not take his generosity for granted, and my foundation has remained committed to using the charity kitchen for our regular feeding initiatives.”

Sarah Martin issues apology and reassures commitment

The actress apologised in case her actions were misunderstood and assured that she would strictly adhere to the state’s environmental standards going forward.

Read the full response of Sarah Martin to the Lagos government below:

