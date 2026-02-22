Sarah Martins has addressed the reason for going on a date with a dispatch rider who lost his job after he professed love to her

The actress faced both applause and backlash for going on a date with the rider, with some accusing her of bowing to pressure by rewarding unprofessionalism

Sarah, however, clarified that the date was a simple nice gesture while emphasising that she is very much single and not searching

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, has finally spoken up over the rumours surrounding her recent outing with a dispatch rider who reportedly lost his job.

The drama started after reports claimed the rider was sacked for allegedly texting the actress to profess his love for her. The story quickly went viral, with many blaming Sarah for reporting the young man to his company and costing him his job.

Sarah Martins says she is single, not searching amid online drama. Credit: officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

In what many saw as a kind gesture, the actress later went out on a date with the dispatch rider to ease tensions and show support. While some fans praised her for the move, others felt she went too far.

An influencer, Omoh Tee, publicly criticised Sarah, accusing her of bowing to pressure from misogynistic men online. In a lengthy post, she described the actress’s actions as “disgraceful” and warned that those supporting her now would not defend her in the future.

Reacting to the backlash and speculations that she had “submitted” herself to a relationship with the rider, Sarah made it clear that it was never that serious. According to her, it was a simple lunch date and not a relationship, as many suggested.

In an Instagram post, she explained that she only extended a hand of kindness to remind him that he is worthy of love regardless of his present situation.

Sarah also firmly stated that she does not “date low” and cannot fix any man to meet her standards. She added that she is a principled woman who believes in respect, submission and loyalty, but said those qualities must be earned by a man who is a provider.

She wrote partly:

"Let it be known that I did not say yes to a dispatch rider! I only extended my hands of love for humanity towards him to remind him that he's worthy of love regardless of his current status. I am not the type that dates low and l can not fix any man to fit into my standards "hell to the no" I am a principled woman."

She ended her message by urging naysayers to stop spreading false narratives, while making it clear that she is single and currently not searching.

Sarah Martins clears the air on dispatch rider date saga. Credit: officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

Netizens' reaction to Sarah Martin's date clarification

Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@jiggyislit__ penned:

"😂😂poor man de see something true true."

@d_real_kemzy advised:

"Dear men go for a made women when you are also made to avoid see finish"

@judith_nwagbaraa stated:

"He wants to date up, but not willing to put in the minimum effort. You were called for a date. You couldn't even dress to impress, then insist to pay for the meal using your savings. It mustn't be fine dining. Just something decent."

@ty_phili added:

"Well, let just look at this as part of showing love. There is nothing bad in what she did. Both of them have clarified the issue and they are both happy. Let it go."

@otunta_1 penned:

"Having self respect and carriage as a man is very important 👌."

See Sarah's post below:

Sarah Martins responds to criticism over date with dispatch rider. Credit: officialsarahmartins

Source: Original

Regina Daniels splashes millions of naira on a luxury SUV

Legit.ng reported that notable actress, Regina Daniels, showered herself with a thoughtful gift of a new car estimated to be worth millions of naira following her marriage issue.

The month of February was really a good one for the actress whose car gift to herself landed two weeks after she bought a truck and SUV for her mother, Rita Daniels.

Source: Legit.ng