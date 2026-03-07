Lagos government has warned Nollywood actress Sarah Martins to immediately stop her street feeding charity activities on public roads, walkways and medians or risk arrest and prosecution

This is the second time authorities have cautioned the actress about the same issue, after showing leniency last year following pleas and consideration of her philanthropic goals

Tokunbo Wahab acknowledged the compassionate intentions behind her efforts but stated that cooking on public infrastructures violates environmental regulations and creates safety hazards

The Lagos State Government has issued a strong warning to Nollywood actress and influencer Sarah Martins, ordering her to stop cooking and distributing food on public roads, walkways and medians.

The directive was delivered on Saturday on X by Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who explained that the activity violates environmental and public order regulations and could lead to her arrest and prosecution.

Tokunbo Wahab explained that while the government appreciates the charitable spirit behind Sarah Martins’ outreach, street cooking poses safety hazards, sanitation problems and traffic disruptions.

He reminded the actress that this was not the first time the matter had been raised, noting that officials had cautioned her last year but chose leniency because of her philanthropic intentions.

He stated:

“Dear @officialsarahmartins, my attention has been drawn to your recent activity of cooking and distributing food on the streets of Lagos. While we acknowledge and appreciate the spirit of charity and compassion behind what you are trying to do, carrying out such activities on public roads, walkways or medians is not permitted under Lagos environmental and public order regulations.”

The commissioner further advised Sarah Martins to desist from street cooking and instead channel her efforts through approved locations and proper official channels.

Tokunbo Wahab strongly advised Sarah Martins to end all street cooking in public spaces to prevent any risk of apprehension and prosecution.

He emphasised that Lagos expects full compliance with its laws, just as would be required in any well-regulated city.

Check out Tokun Wahab's warning post to Sarah Martins below:

Netizens react to Lagos government's warning

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@YettyO_JP said:

"Why must it be in Lagos? Why can't she do the cooking on the streets of the state she comes from? Is it that they don't need charity feeding in her state? They just like looking for trouble by testing the patience of Lagos state government officials!"

@fattylincorn_01 commented:

"Lagos should not be seen as a place where anyhowness is allowed, if you can't deal with her then what is the extent of warning her. Are we having a weak government in Lagos?"

@adeadeyinka100 wrote:

"Charity should always be encouraged, but it also needs to follow public safety and environmental rules. Helping people is great, yet it should be done in proper spaces so it does not create risks for others on the road."

@Mbhwandies reacted:

"Gbam! Ive been waiting for this, see the way she was pouring water any how on the ground, not even in the gutter, u will know she's a dirty girl."

@justkency said:

"Why can't she just get a permit to do her nonsense. This clout chasing and attention seeking exercise is getting out of hand."

