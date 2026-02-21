Sarah Martins Goes on Special Date With Dispatch Rider Who Professed Love to Her

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has melted hearts after taking a dispatch rider who professed love to her on a special date, treating him to shopping and a luxury lunch

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has surprised many when she went on a special date with a dispatch rider who had earlier professed his love for her.

The outing took place after the rider claimed that he lost his job after expressing his feelings for Sarah.

Sharing screenshots of their chats, Sarah questioned whether she should feel sorry for making him lose his job, as she described his behaviour as disrespectful and disgusting.

In her latest Instagram post, Sarah Martins revealed that she reached out to the rider, Opeyemi, after unblocking him and invited him to lunch.

He accepted immediately, and Sarah took him shopping before treating him to a luxury meal, sharing the video on her Instagram page.

"The DISPATCH RIDER and his crush 😩😂😂😂😂😂😂😌😂😌

So I reached out to Opeyemi last night after unblocking and asked him out on a date and in less than a second he replied and accepted to go on a lunch date with me 😁"

Sarah Martins clarifies the intentions behind the date

She made it clear that the gesture was not an acceptance of his romantic request but rather an act of kindness to remind him that he is deserving of love and affection regardless of his status.

She further explained that she tried to convince him that God would bless him with a woman better suited for him when he is financially stable, but he insisted that his feelings were only for her.

"Note: This is not me saying yes to his love request, this is me extending my hands of love to him reminding him that he is worthy of LOVE and AFFECTION regardless of his status."

Sarah Martins also clarified that Opeyemi was neither sacked nor suspended from his job, but she encouraged people to support him in becoming independent.

"And again, he wasn’t sacked nor suspended from his dispatch work but a little assistance from each and everyone of us can help him stand on his own as a man."

She appealed to Nigerians to assist the rider with a dispatch bike so he can stand on his own.

Watch the video of Sarah Martins and the dispatch rider below:

Nigerians react to Sarah Martins' kind gesture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@mimiliciousgold_ said:

"Normally this guy no Ugly, if cash enter him hand, every woman's dream man Opor. Imagine this guy inside Benz, you go crush taya."

@brendan_amadi commented:

"What you did is a beautiful display of true humanity. You brought a smile back to someone who was clearly distressed. That young man is genuinely kind — and probably one of your biggest fans."

@richkraft_ reacted:

"Omo this the guy is inlove oooh, chai nwoke, see how a baby girl just Dey smile."

@omzy_foods said:

"So proud of you Ezigbo, it takes very so much to correct a mistake especially as a public figure. More love Nwanyi Oma."

@adakings93 commented:

"He's handsome, tall! He's looking good na money remain! Biko give him chance."

