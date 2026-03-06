Bambam shared a poignant quote from Hollywood legend Viola Davis, emphasising that a woman’s value is inherent

Tension reached a fever pitch after Teddy A curated a tribute to the most important women in his life, noticeably omitting his wife

Observers have pointed out that the couple, once inseparable online, have unfollowed each other on Instagram

Actress BamBam has posted a powerful message directed at women, just as speculations continue about the state of her marriage to fellow reality TV star Teddy A.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a quote by acclaimed Hollywood actress Viola Davis, delivering a message centred on self-worth and identity.

Bambam shares a poignant quote from Hollywood legend Viola Davis amid her marriage crisis.

The quote read:

“There is no prerequisites to worthiness. You are born worthy, and I think that’s a message a lot of women need to hear.”

Though BamBam did not directly reference the rumours circulating online, many fans interpreted the post as a subtle response to the ongoing conversations about her personal life.

The discussion surrounding the couple intensified recently after followers noticed that BamBam and Teddy A had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Things became even more intriguing when Teddy A shared a series of photos celebrating the important women in his life. In the post, he highlighted his two daughters and his mother.

However, BamBam’s absence from the tribute quickly caught the attention of social media users who wondered whether the move carried deeper meaning.

Rather than addressing the situation directly, BamBam appeared to take a different route.

On her own social media page, the actress focused entirely on celebrating her children and the love surrounding her family.

She shared several birthday messages sent by friends and acquaintances, showcasing the support system around her during what many observers believe could be a delicate period.

Teddy A curated a tribute to the most important women in his life, noticeably omitting his wife.

