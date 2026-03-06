Sarah Martins has shared a video of her new look with her fans on social media as she bragged about her beauty

In the recording, she showed off her new appearance and told her fans that she did not use a filter while recording the video

Her appearance stirred massive reactions among fans, who were taken aback by her look and compared it to her former pictures

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins got fans talking after she shared a video on social media.

The movie star, who bought a new jeep a few months ago, was seen in the recording talking about her beauty and glowing skin.

According to Martins, she did not use a filter for the video, yet she was glowing and shining. She repeatedly stated that the clip was recorded without any filter while admiring her face.

Reactions trail Sarah Martins' video

Reacting to the video, many fans laughed at her remarks. They wondered why she insisted that she did not use a filter in the recording.

Some claimed that she had done cosmetic work on her face and still used filters in the video.

Others were cautious about what they said after recalling how the actress once responded to a critic who commented on one of her videos following the purchase of her car.

The critic had alleged that Martins bought the car because of her BBL, but the actress later fired back with a strong reply.

A few fans also shared memes, pictures, and videos to express their reactions to her look. In some of the posts, ducks were used as memes, while others added laughing emojis to their comments.

Here is Sarah Martins’ Instagram video below:

Many drag Sarah Martins over video

Fans reacted after seeing the video of the actress as they shared their take on her look new. Most of the people who reacted were not pleased with her look. Here are comments below:

@aneeke_ stated:

"The Botox, IV fluids and fillers na wetin? Jabala"

@shallyboy756 reacted:

"This thing fine like this for her eye? Make I no talk wetin dey my mind."

@ roseflower commented:

"Na Mr Ben abi bean nose u go get."

@ dimy__xx wrote:

"Wetin be this, zero filter with plenty filler, her lips look uneven."

@oreoluwaa_herself shared:

"No be my mouth una go hear say iya teacher die."

@hugo.boss672 commented:

"Una go just Dey use filter deceive una self, until u see them live .. they will look like ogazi."

@styledbykayla19 stated:

"She look funny oh. Why her face come long like horse."

Sarah Martins shares what film editor did

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress Sarah Martins was in tears while speaking about the evil a movie editor did to her.

According to her, the editor worked on, and the end result let her in tears. She shared a video of herself crying, as though she was grieving, while narrating the experience.

Many expressed sympathy for her and promised to take action against the editor if she tagged the person involved.

