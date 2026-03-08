Nollywood actress Queeneth Hilbert has announced her exit from social media for the meantime, revealing that she wants to make peace with certain spirits and move on as a new person

Nollywood actress Queeneth Hilbert has announced that she is taking a break from social media, while apologising to those she has offended.

The actress made the decision public on her Instagram page, explaining that she wants to fix certain issues in her life, make peace with some spirits, and return as a new person.

Actress Queeneth Hilbert takes break from social media, tenders heartfelt apologies to Destiny Etiko, Yul Edochie and other Nollywood stars.

She also used the opportunity to apologise to colleagues she had previously clashed with, including Destiny Etiko, Yul Edochie, Mercy Johnson, and Angela Okorie.

Queeneth Hilbert steps away from online platforms

Queeneth Hilbert expressed how broken she felt while making the announcement about taking a break from social media, noting that she no longer wants to be associated with gossip or unnecessary drama.

“I’m so broken as I drop this. Today, I am officially announcing that I will be off social media for a while to fix certain things and make peace with some certain spirits. I will move on as a new person and never be in the midst of any blabber mouths or gossip mongers again. Thank you for all the love, and God bless you. I don’t take you guys’ love for granted. I have satisfied my conscience, kisses.”

Queeneth Hilbert apologises to Destiny Etiko

Queeneth tendered a heartfelt apology to Destiny Etiko, acknowledging that people had often gossiped between them and caused friction.

Recall that a while back, Queeneth had accused Destiny of snatching her ex-boyfriend, a claim that sparked controversy.

Following the accusation, Destiny’s lawyers filed a N100 million petition against Queeneth, demanding a retraction of the defamatory statement across all platforms.

Responding to her suit, Queeneth Hilbert filed an application for an order to enforce her fundamental rights, saying 'see you in court'.

Meanwhile, in her latest post, she apologised. She wrote:

“Dear Destiny, you know the truth, and I know how hurt you are and have been, but these people wouldn’t let me be. They gossip you to me and gossip me to you. They’re called Blabbermouth and Gossip Monger. I know a whole lot more I would write, and only you and your God. I get it if it takes you millions of years to heal, cause I would do the same. Forgive your girl and forget. I’ve got your back, and I’m ready to take any lash from anyone, cause your heart is rare, seriously.”

Queeneth Hilbert's message to Yul Edochie

The actress also reached out to Yul Edochie, recalling how she had insulted him in the past.

Recall that some time ago, Queeneth had dragged him online, calling him names and even praying for God’s punishment upon him.

However, in her latest post, the actress admitted to her mistakes and asked for peace to reign.

“Dear Yul, I’m sorry for any way I might have offended you. I have left that pit that was dug for me just because I wanted a career. I thought he was a chairman I would learn from, but I was wrong. Please let peace reign. Your milkshake is ever loyal and let the fire cease. I take all the blame.”

Queeneth Hilbert apologises to Mercy Johnson, Angela Okorie

Queeneth did not stop there. She also apologised to Mercy Johnson and Angela Okorie, asking for forgiveness and expressing hope that God would touch their hearts.

“Dear Mama Mercy Johnson, Sis’m Angela Okorie, Mummy Purity, I’m sorry, please help me tag her. I pray God, in His infinite mercy, will touch your heart and every other person forgives and forgets. I have learnt from this, and I believe God has a purpose. Thanks and God bless you all, Amen.”

Queeneth’s latest move shows her desire to step away from controversies and rebuild her relationships within the Nollywood industry.

Nollywood star Queeneth Hilbert exits social media, apologises to colleagues Destiny Etiko, Yul Edochie, Mercy Johnson and Angela Okorie.

Source: Legit.ng