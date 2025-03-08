Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has finally reacted to the messy claims made about her by her colleague, Queeneth Hilbert

The movie star slammed Hilbert with a N100 million lawsuit for alleging that she sleeps with other people’s men for money among other things

Destiny Etiko’s legal action against Queeneth Hilbert sparked an online discussion with netizens taking sides on the matter

Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko has broken her silence about the messy claims levelled against her by her colleague, Queeneth Hilbert.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Queeneth Hilbert posted a video where she called out Destiny, alleging that the film star made it a habit of stealing other people’s men once she sensed they were well-to-do.

Hilbert also shared her personal experience and how her ex-boyfriend was taken from her in the same way.

Nigerians speak as Destiny Etiko reacts to Queeneth Hilbert's claims about her.

Destiny Etiko replies Queeneth Hilbert

A few hours after Queeneth Hilbert’s video became a topic of discussion on social media, Destiny Etiko took action against her.

The curvy filmstar slammed her colleague with a N100 million lawsuit while demanding a retraction of Queeneth’s statement as well as a public apology.

Destiny Etiko shared a copy of the legal document on her Instagram page. See her post below:

Reactions as Destiny Etiko sues Queeneth Hilbert

Destiny Etiko’s legal action against Queeneth Hilbert was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. While many netizens praised the curvy actress’ move, others said she would have a hard case to prove in court because her surname wasn’t mentioned in Queeneth’s video:

Destiny Etiko takes legal action against Queeneth Hilbert.

Chidinmma_ejikeme said:

“Make she go explain for court,cho cho na only you sabi speak english small thing una don on camera dey spoil person name ,I love this??”

Achabakingsley said:

“Y’all saying she didn’t mention her surname,which other destiny in the movie industries did this,which other destiny break leg wey dem give money.”

Omo_badagry wrote:

“All these lawsuits and slamming, people dey really pay the fine ? Abi lawyers just dey flex English for letterhead paper?”

Preety_preshy wrote:

“The hilbert actress is wise, she didn’t call her surname, so so can argue it in court.”

Dkalu1 said:

“Destiny has no case here. She has already lost before the case starts. She only said destiny. Haney u ain't the only destiny in Nollywood.”

Blessed_mikky said:

“Wahala 😂.”

Cindyozor1 said:

“Good move Adam Udi. You don't water down people's hustle like that.”

Njaey wrote:

“Year of slamming.”

Vi.vi2611 said:

“Lawsuit everywhere 😂.”

Jenniferchris98 said:

“Lawsuit everywhere as if Una get the 100 million Ndi ara.”

Destiny Etiko thanks Funke Akindele

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Destiny Etiko poured her heart out to Funke Akindele for featuring in her recent movie "Everybody Loves Jenifa".

Legit.ng reported that the box office queen hosted her movie premiere on December 8 in Lagos, which industry superstars attended.

During the premiere's private dinner hosted by her senior colleague, Funke Akindele, Destiny Etiko opened up about what being a cast member of "Everybody Loves Jenifa" has done for her career.

