Stanley Ontop has shared the reason behind the viral dispute between Nollywood stars Queeneth Hilbert and Destiny Etiko

The actor in a viral video disclosed the exchange between the actresses was centered around a married man

Stanley Ontop also shared how he tried to intervene, as his new video stirred reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions

The ongoing drama between Nollywood actresses Destiny Etiko and Queeneth Hilbert has continued to gain attention online as Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop shared alleged details behind the dispute.

Stanley Ontop in a video disclosed that Etiko and Hilbert's dispute was centred around a man.

Stanley Ontop claims man reason for Destiny Etiko and Queeneth Hilbert. Credit: officialdestinyetiko/queenethhilbert/stanleyontop

According to the producer, the man who is married had reached out to Etiko, gifting her the sum of N1 million after she sustained a leg injury.

Recall that Etiko had shared a video of her using a crutch after she sustained a leg injury on a movie production set.

Stanley disclosed that the same man gave Etiko N700k as financial support when she lost her father.

According to Stanley, the man who sent Etiko money had been in a five-year relationship with Hilbert.

Destiny Etiko and Queeneth Hilbert's drama lingers. Credit: officialdestinyetiko/queenethhilbert

He claimed Hilbert had accused Etiko of attempting to take her man from her.

Stanley, who disclosed Etiko was too classy to be involved in such mess, said he intervened by reaching out to Hilbert to clear the air on what truly happened between her colleague and the married man.

The Nollywood producer disclosed that his attempt failed as Hilbert blocked him.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Stanley Ontop and Queeneth Hilbert have been involved in a series of exchanges since the drama started online.

Watch video as Stanley Ontop shared reason behind Destiny Etiko and Queeneth Hilbert dispute below:

Reactions as Stanley Ontop speaks

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video as netizens berated Stanley Ontop for always being at the centre of dramas between actresses.

Read the reactions below:

growwithanitaa said:

"He is always in the middle of every Asabawood drama."

frank_trusted wrote:

"So like this now you don knack person wey sleep with dog?? Shame no catch you?"

angelstouch_fashion said:

"So the chairman was sleeping with Queeneth but never slept with Destiny, he was just dashing her money? This man sef."

fedora_feddy said:

"Make una carry this una noise go Asaba Biko … heat dey."

mzchiamaka commented:

"They said u talk too much, here u are again talkin. Always in the middle of women’s drama."

mr_zeus_tv wrote

"Sister Stanley the Barbie."

chikere_2 said:

"Imagine destiny is too classy to date people husband but not too classy to get money from them, mugu na the same thing cause fight between she and Lizzy gold, leave woman matter."

wallpaperplace:

"You go dey marry your husband peacefully for house, meanwhile 4 cornerside girlfriends dey fight for em head outside."

Stanley Ontop shares bedroom encounter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Stanley Ontop, made messy claims about Queeneth as he exposed their escapades.

He boldly stated that he had been involved with Queeneth and one of her lesbian partners.

According to him, they all had a ménage à trois. He bragged about being her ex-lover.

