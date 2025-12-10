Nigerian filmmaker Stanley Ontop has reportedly been taken into police custody, sparking concern and controversy among his close associates

The news surfaced after his friend, Miss Natural, publicly alleged that actress Queeneth Hilbert played a role in his arrest

In a social media post, Miss Natural claimed that Stanley’s detention was linked to a dispute involving the actress, triggering reactions online

Miss Natural, an up-and-coming blogger and a friend of Nigerian filmmaker Stanley Ontop, has accused actress Queeneth Hilbert of allegedly detaining him.

Legit.ng reports that Stanley was arrested earlier today. According to online sources, the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID) apprehended and detained the filmmaker in Asaba.

Friends allege Queeneth Hilbert behind Stanley Ontop’s shocking arrest. Credit: @stanleyntopnews, @queenethhilbert

Source: Instagram

In response to the news, Stanley's associate accused Queeneth Hilbert of using the police to harass him. She questioned why the actress couldn't take him to court instead of using the police to threaten him.

The blogger mentioned how Queeneth called Stanley gay, and Stanley responded. She questioned why Hilbert had to let him sleep in custody to appease her ego.

“Free @stanleyontop_news @queenethhilbert, you all should stop using the police to harass people. Dear @queenethhilbert, how about going to court instead of using the police to intimidate?? @delta_state_police Why is Stanley in detention???

“Whoever has a case should go to court, right? Or is defamation not for the court anymore? These are two public figures! She called him gay, and he responded! Right? Or is it because a woman came to complain? How about releasing him on bail, then charging him in court? Why must he sleep in detention just to probably satisfy the ego of your customer, sorry, complainant?

“Nigeria is deeply crooked and stressful‼️ Pls @queenethhilbert @delta_state_police free Stanley Ontop, there’s already enough going on in the country. This is truly frustrating...”

See the post below:

Queeneth Hilbert, Stanley Ontop trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bisi8880 said:

"She will always support animals as long as the animals are against VDM 😂😂😂😂😂."

janet_goke

"I love the comment section,so sweet 😂😂😂😂."

nanaofficial120 said:

"The comments session is cracking me up 😂😂😂😂."

dr_panshaq said:

"For his mind now inside cell, heavy protest will be going on outside … nobody even know say he Dey therr until I saw this post 😂😂."

mifycutie said:

"Eye service woman …before he called him s gay did u ask what he said about her?"

ojeabulufelix.75 said:

"He should remains there till next year 😂."

vdm_bodyguard said:

"Very stup!d thing…he should remain there till next year."

pablo_of_asaba1 said:

"Finally that animal has been arrested I warned him see as everywhere silent nobody noticed he was arrested 😂😂."

somi_p.c said:

"@queenethhilbert please make sure he spend 25th there biko👏😂."

ene_mary_ene said:

"Madam when he was busy trolling @queenethhilbert you are just there liking the content up and down."

onyin433 said:

"I hope you always see how he bullies your fellow woman on this app? There’s no name he hasn’t called @queenethhilbert, so he deserves to be in detention. In fact if I’m Queen, I’d make sure he stays there till New Year. Very anyhow boy."

ceejay_cyberzone said:

"@queenethhilbert abeg make sure Stanley spend Xmas and New Year for Detention please. That guy don too talk."

sia__raymond said:

"@queenethhilbert may God bless you for this ma 🙏."

jenny_oma3 said:

"@queenethhilbert as you don drop Stanley there, please branch and carry Izutech too. These too dey stress us for here."

Stanley Ontop’s imprisonment raises questions as friends accuse Queeneth Hilbert. Credit: @stanleyontopnews

Source: Instagram

Destiny Etiko sues Queeneth Hilbert

Legit.ng also reported that Destiny Etiko reacted to the messy claims made about her by her colleague, Queeneth Hilbert.

The movie star filed an N100 million lawsuit over allegations that she had slept with men for money and other recent claims.

Destiny Etiko’s legal action against Queeneth Hilbert sparked an online discussion, with netizens taking sides.

Source: Legit.ng