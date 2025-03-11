Queeneth Hilbert has filed a lawsuit against her colleague Destiny Etiko only days after the latter filed a N100 million claim against her

Recall that Destiny earlier filed a N100 lawsuit against Queeneth for defamatory claims made against her

This was after the actresses got involved in an online feud with the light-skinned beauty accusing the curvy star of stealing people's boyfriends

Nollywood actress Queeneth Hilbert has continued to follow up on her colleague Destiny Etiko amid their online drama.

Recall that Queeneth accused Destiny of stealing people's wealthy boyfriends.

The movie star made headlines after she posted a video where she brazenly accused Destiny Etiko of being fond of taking men from other women if they appear to be wealthy.

Queeneth shared her experience with Etiko, claiming that her colleague took her ex-boyfriend from her, which she does when the man appears to be sponsoring the life of his woman.

The actress’s rant was triggered by her colleague reportedly unfollowing her on Instagram. Queeneth also claimed that someone who came from Benin slept with Etiko for some money and that the actress also slept with another of her so-called friends for N200,000 but lied to people that she was given N1 million.

A few hours after Queeneth Hilbert’s video became a topic of discussion on social media, Destiny Etiko took action against her.

The curvy diva, through her attorneys, responded by filing a N100 million petition against the mum of one, seeking that she retract her defamatory publication against her on all social media platforms.

Queeneth Hilbert has responded to her lawsuit by filing a petition for an order to enforce her fundamental rights.

Queeneth, who shared a screenshot of the application on her Instagram page, shared her anticipation to meet Destiny in court.

“See You In court. Let’s do this,” she wrote.

See her post below:

Queeneth Hilbert's lawsuit against Destiny triggers reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

vickyberry4862 she wrote:

"Never Underestimate the power of a quiet person, their reaction will hit you like a tsunami ."

tiffanydamilola12 said:

"My biggest Q 😍😍, biko take it easy tbe Lord is with you 🙏. Abeg help teach dat Stanley small lesson biko."

sylviaamarachi7 wrote:

"Intimidation is not for everyone. Queen I can't doubt you. I so much like the movement,"

anthonybullet said:

"Untop man matter?"

iykemerit08 said:

"If luchy Donalda a Lizzy gold open mouth everywhere go scatter ..destiny needs to work on herself

glory_lambo_02 wrote:

If you check ham well you go no say this Queeneth nor like trouble at all but Dem go like fine her mouth calmness nor be Weakness."

undiluted_lucy reacted:

"Queen for a good reason!.🔥Una for carry this matter come Enugu make I follow dey go court, I fit carry some eye witness from Top Rank Hotel to come say some nice things about the other person.."

Queeneth Hilbert posts medical report

In a previous report, Queeneth Hilbert gave netizens something new to talk about amid her online spat with Destiny Etiko.

After she accused her colleague of being a boyfriend snatcher and having a bedroom meet and greet with someone in Abuja for N200K,

Allegations sprang up that Queeneth was taking substances, to which she reacted by listing her medical status

