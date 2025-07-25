Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie was brutally dragged by his junior colleague Queeneth Hilbert

The actress ignited reactions online on Thursday, July 24 with the allegations she made about the filmmaker

Queeneth’s recent remarks ignited speculations around Yul Edochie’s martial crisis as netizens weighed in

Nollywood actress Queeneth Hilbert has criticised her colleague Yul Edochie.

The surprising incident took place on Thursday, July 24th when the actress took to her social media to call out the filmmaker.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, she used a homophobic slur to refer to the actor and prayed for God to punish him.

She called him a polygamous man and said he was locked up for 21 hours.

“You’re a fagggot @yuledochie. God will punish you. A man who is locked up in 21 bottles. Polygamous fagggot fuvk you”.

During the peak of Yul Edochie’s affair with Judy Austin, his aunt, Rita Edochie, revealed that the actor is . Rita intensified reports that Yul had been trapped and bottled up by Judy Austin, and she swore to keep dragging Judy until she released Yul.

Last year, the filmmaker made claims on what happens to individuals who condemned him for his second marriage. He stated that people who assaulted him are all suffering because they have lost their marriages and careers.

It is no longer news that Yul married his colleague, Judy, which resulted in his divorce from his first wife and the mother of his four children, May Edochie.

Netizens react to Queeneth Hilbert's allegations

Rita Edochie brags about May Edochie

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, actress Rita Edochie reacted to the that influencer May Edochie bought.

The ex-wife of Yul Edochie had posted the beautiful white car online and Rita thanked God for giving her the grace to win and smile despite her challenges.

She also spoke about how God's grace upon May's head won't give her enemies a chance, and her post sparked exciting reactions.

