Angela Okorie apologised to Mercy Johnson in a heartfelt video a day after securing bail from Suleja Prison

She admitted that industry gossip made her write hurtful things about Johnson and retracted claims of calling her a witch, saying such labels were baseless and harmful

Okorie said she wanted to make peace because a public feud could lead to bullying of their children, who might meet and become friends anywhere in the world as they travel

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has tendered a public apology to fellow star Mercy Johnson, just a day after regaining freedom from Suleja Prison on bail.

The actress, who was arrested in January 2026 for cyberbullying following her online attacks on Johnson in 2024, secured release on 4 February with a bail of N5 million.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she expressed regret over her past actions and explained that she wanted to make peace and move forward without conflict.

Okorie admitted that gossip and unfounded rumours had caused misunderstandings between her and Mercy during their rise in Nollywood.

She made it clear that she was withdrawing all damaging accusations, especially the hurtful label of calling Mercy Johnson a witch, which she now described as baseless and harmful.

She emphasised that such words had not only affected Mercy but also their families, pointing out that children often suffer bullying when celebrity feuds spill into the public space.

The actress emphasised that children of entertainers often meet and form friendships worldwide, so parents need to set examples of reconciliation rather than rivalry.

She explained that she did not want her own child or Mercy’s children to face bullying because of disputes between adults.

Her apology was not limited to Mercy alone, as she extended it to anyone she might have knowingly or unknowingly offended.

Okorie portrayed herself as kind-hearted and non-confrontational, promising to handle any future disagreements directly through personal calls, instead of allowing issues to escalate publicly.

She affirmed her affection and goodwill towards Mercy Johnson, stating that she wished her blessings and peace.

Netizens react to Angela Okorie's apology to Mercy Johnson

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@001Xtasy said:

"Saying sorry shows real courage. I hope Mercy Johnson forgives Angela Okorie. Everyone deserves a second chance."

@ONathaniel23 commented:

"I have said this before but nothing changes, if this Lady have shamlessly apologized to Mercy I think she should forgive her. To err is human to forgive is devine."

@AnyanwuMalachy wrote:

"It's okay to say sorry when you hurt someone, but don't EVER expect the person to allow you within thier circle or probably forgive you. Actions have consequences, and as the offender, just understand that forgiveness might not be within reach."

@EChock101 reacted:

"no apologize nau body for tell you, Mercy have resources to send her to prison, Mercy with rich husband you without husband how you wan take win?"

@_Oluwanifemii said:

"Lmao This video is so so funny Court case has humbled her ke."

@Toonermania007 commented:

"When she dey make the accusations she no wear glass oh, how she dey make apology with glasses. Mercy no gree oo, mercy no mercy for them oo."

TikToker apologises to Mercy Johnson after case withdrawal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok content creator Eddie Bliss publicly apologised to Mercy Johnson Okojie and her family after the withdrawal of a defamation case.

The apology came on 19 January 2026, two days after she was freed from police custody.

Eddie Bliss admitted that she reposted unverified information from a blog without checking its authenticity, which caused distress to Mercy Johnson's family.

In a video message, she expressed regret and thanked Mercy Johnson for dropping the charges despite the harm caused.

