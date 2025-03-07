Nollywood actress Queeneth Hilbert has blasted her colleague, Destiny Etiko, to the dismay of fans on social media

In a video making the rounds on Instagram, the filmstar accused Etiko of stealing other people’s men who appear to be wealthy including her ex-boyfriend

The viral video raised a series of reactions on social media with Nigerians dropping their hot takes on the matter

Nigerian actress Queeneth Hilbert has accused Destiny Etiko of stealing other people’s men on social media.

Just recently, the movie star made headlines after she posted a video where she brazenly accused Etiko of being fond of taking men from other women if they appear to be wealthy.

Queeneth shared her personal experience with Etiko, claiming that her colleague took her ex-boyfriend from her, which she does when the man appears to be sponsoring the life of his woman.

The actress’ rant was triggered by Destiny Etiko reportedly unfollowing her on Instagram. She blew hot in a video. Queeneth said:

“It has come to my notice that you, Destiny, you think it’s all about running around and unfollowing me. I need you to understand something, this thing started from Cubana Babes, on the set of Elitific Productions, Ken Steve Anukah was the one who directed it and on that set, guys you won’t believe it, this particular person is always used to once she sees anybody that is close to you or comes around you and she feels that this person is okay and funding your bills, she go dey try to snattch am, just like my ex.”

Speaking further, Queeneth Hilbert claimed that someone who came from Benin slept with Etiko for some money and that the actress also slept with another of her so-called friends for N200,000 but lied to people that she was given N1 million.

In the final part of the now-deleted video, Queeneth threatened to deal with Destiny Etiko and claimed that the actress ran from Asaba because she knew people were waiting to beat her up.

In her words:

“You dey craze? You dey mad? Dem dey work your brain? I need to understand, are you okay upstairs? Do I look like the kind of person you think you can be manipulating or dealing with? Why you run comot for Asaba? Because you know that a lot of people are waiting for you, dem go mass beat you, when you see something you won’t be able to snattch it again. Listen, it’s not about unfollowing me or blocking me, B!tch, I’m coming for you one million times and this is not ending anytime soon, I swear to God.”

Reactions as Queeneth Hilbert blasts Destiny Etiko

Queeneth Hilbert’s claim about Destiny Etiko stealing her man and other people’s men for money made the rounds online and Nigerians shared their feelings about it:

Dj_tbosslane said:

“How do some men get stolen just like 🤔abi dem handbag ni?”

Official_neenaa wrote:

“Strategy to promote movie 😂😂😂.”

The___alpha___female said:

“😂😂😂na the accent for me😂 para mode.”

Ironbarlyn said:

“Social media has taken shame away from people...Grown woman talking about stealing a man like secondary school kids crushing😢.”

The_cathyy wrote:

“Una for settle this matter jeje for asaba o😂😂we still d battle with Akpabio and Natasha matter for now.make Asabawood leave us abeg.”

Kween___mimi said:

“The root of the problem is that y’all are jealous of yourselves 😏.”

Nzubechiii wrote:

“Someone that bought a car over over 300 million will go down with a man for 200k? What kind of lie is this?”

Eniola___sarah said:

“Na who dem catch be barawo. You are talking as if you’re saint too. Oya naaa. Let me grab my popcorn and watch.”

V_chetachi said:

“Na this kind thing i dey like. Call the person out with your full chest 😂.”

Nazababy93 said:

“How can a grown woman sit down and set camera to drag her fellow woman over some men who can’t control the thing in between their legs. Aunty did she steal your man from you? And if yes is your man a biscuit??? Such a shameless video.”

Mcgabbi wrote:

“Omo premium dragging o 😂.”

VDM reacts to Destiny Etiko's Benz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Otse, called out actress Destiny Etiko over her new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

On Valentine's Day, Destiny Etiko made a bold move by purchasing a luxury Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG.

Reacting to the viral news, Verydarkman argued that most Nollywood actors lie about the car they acquire to pressure the internet.

