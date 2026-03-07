Phyna revealed that her birth name is actually Blessing, but she has grown to hate it because she felt her early life was devoid of the blessings

The reality star detailed a heartbreaking upbringing where she constantly had to beg for love from family and friends

Despite being maltreated by extended family members, a young Phyna famously told her aunts that they would one day watch her on television

Winner of Big Brother Naija Level Up season, Phyna, has shared a deeply personal story about her childhood, revealing why she dislikes the name her parents gave her at birth.

In a recent interview, the outspoken reality star disclosed that her real name is Blessing, a name she says never felt connected to her life growing up.

According to Phyna, who was recently bounced at an event, the meaning behind the name often conflicted with the experiences she had as a child.

She explained that while the name suggests favour and good fortune, her early years were filled with emotional hardship and feelings of rejection.

“The name given to me by my parents is Blessing. My reason for hating that name was that I don’t see a sense of blessing in my life,” she said.

Opening up about her upbringing, Phyna described her childhood as extremely difficult.

She said she often found herself searching for affection and acceptance from different people in her life, including family members, friends, and even romantic partners.

According to her, those attempts frequently ended in disappointment.

“It felt like I was always begging for love – family love, friendship, even in relationships,” she explained.

Phyna also claimed that at times the name “Blessing” was even used against her during conflicts, which further deepened her dislike for it.

The BBNaija star went further to describe her teenage years as chaotic and challenging.

She said many of the opportunities and support systems that some young people receive from their families were absent in her own life.

She stated:

“All aspects of growing up for me were very crazy. As a teenager, there are things you could get from parents and family, but I didn’t have that.”

Watch the interview below:

Reactions trail Phyna's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Tp_daquest0 noted:

"So that’s a valid reason to hate the name given to you? Say something else Abeg, always boring"

@aarinolaperry stated:

"Chai! Now i see y they said this babe no get sense u should be always positive in life, use ur name as prayer point sometimes and tell God to make ur name meaningful to ur life"

@Bigsam_0_ commented:

"@unusualphyna actually had her chance in Nigeria to actually grow her brand and be a bigger influencer but her razz life and personality ruined her reputation and you see the internet is a global market if you mistakenly ruined your reputation it is over for you no matter what…"

