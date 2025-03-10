Nollywood actress Queeneth Hilbert has given netizens something new to talk about amid her online spat with Destiny Etiko

Recall that Queeneth accused her colleague of being a boyfriend snacther and having a bedroom meet and greet with someone in Abuja for N200k

Following that, allegations sprang up that the light-skinned star was into drugs, which she reacted to with a list of her medical status ranging from hepatitis, blood group, HIV and others

Nollywood actress Queeneth Hilbert has caught the attention of fans and internet users following her online spat with colleague Destiny Etiko.

Recall that the light-skinned actress accused Destiny of stealing other people’s men on social media.

Queen Hilbert shares more about herself amid fight with Destiny Etiko. Credit: @queenthhilbert, @destinyetiko

Source: Instagram

The movie star made headlines after she posted a video where she brazenly accused Destiny Etiko of being fond of taking men from other women if they appear to be wealthy.

Queeneth shared her personal experience with Etiko, claiming that her colleague took her ex-boyfriend from her, which she does when the man appears to be sponsoring the life of his woman.

The actress’ rant was triggered by Destiny Etiko reportedly unfollowing her on Instagram.

Queeneth also claimed that someone who came from Benin slept with Etiko for some money and that the actress also slept with another of her so-called friends for N200,000 but lied to people that she was given N1 million.

Following the heated episode, allegations surfaced on the internet, claiming the Queeneth was into hard substances.

The actress reacted to the widespread rumours with a picture of a medical report from March 9, claiming that she didn’t have traces of drugs in her system.

The screening result also revealed her HIV status, among other illnesses. The role interpreter went on to tag the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to her post.

See her post below:

Stanely Ontop reacts to Queeneth’s lab result

Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop, on his Instagram page, insisted that Queen was into hard substances and gave her a new name, “Queen of Drogs”.

He claimed that the actress presented a fake medical report and suggested that she use a reputable medical facility in Asaba (either the Federal Medical Centre or a Specialist Hospital within the town).

Stanley further noted that he was going to write to the Ministry of Health in Abuja, where Queeneth carried her tests to investigate the fake medical certificate issued to her.

Queenth Hilbert shares her medical report. Credit: @queenthhilbert

Source: Instagram

He wrote in part:

"Dear Queen of Drogs, come let’s go to Asaba FMC or Asaba Specialist hospital to conduct your test. I will write to ministry of Health Abuja to know who issued you this fake certificate. Because I will beat my chest 100% that this lab result is fake fake fake.

"You just shot yourself on the leg, the ministry of health Ontop is coming for you…… I want to know who issued that result to Queeneth.

"Note: Section 467 of the criminal code Act in Nigeria states: Anybody who forged any documents,writing or seal, is guilty of an offense which unless otherwise stated, is a felony, and is liable, if not other punishments is provided, to imprisonment for three years."

Netizens react to Queeneth Hlbert’s medical report

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thenkechinnaji said:

"I just saw you the other day & not just briefly, we spent days together. How are you sick? No dey stress yourself jare."

ambassador_godswill_miracle wrote:

"Don't mind that onye onwu nyere fame. He will learn the hard way. See as my mama clean inside and outside . Normally person wey God dey feed no fit get ulcer."

akubig_p said:

"Peaceful heart sometimes get hurts but I will advice u maintain the peaceful spirit."

julie_clara12 said:

"She don show us her own prove now is ur own turn mr man show us ur yansh fess make we check something den we do plus nd minus and call result."

deborah_mma wrote:

"See as person test result clean, momma u re clean in nd out jare,dem go learn in a very hard way, teach that guy onwu jp mere eze a bitter lesson.i love you so much my queen."

Destiny Etiko sues Queeneth Hilbert

In a previous report, Destiny Etiko reacted to the messy claims made about her by her colleague, Queeneth Hilbert.

The movie star slammed Hilbert with a N100 million lawsuit for alleging that she sleeps with other people’s men for money, among other things.

Destiny Etiko’s legal action against Queeneth Hilbert sparked an online discussion with netizens taking sides on the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng