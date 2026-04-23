NAFDAC dismantled two illegal alcohol production operations in Lagos State

Raids were conducted at the Trade Fair Complex and Lagos Island

One suspect was arrested in connection with the illegal activities

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered and shut down two illegal facilities producing counterfeit alcoholic beverages in Lagos State, seizing products valued at about N350 million.

According to a statement by the agency, the enforcement action followed credible intelligence on the activities of operators engaged in the adulteration and distribution of fake drinks within the state.

NAFDAC seized over 1,800 cartons of counterfeit alcoholic products valued at N350 million. Photo: NAFDAC.

Source: Twitter

Raids conducted in Trade Fair Complex, Lagos Island

NAFDAC said its operatives carried out coordinated raids at Zamfara Plaza in the Trade Fair Complex and parts of Lagos Island, leading to the recovery of more than 1,800 cartons of suspected counterfeit alcoholic products.

At the Trade Fair Complex, officials reportedly found improvised production arrangements, including plastic mixing containers, locally assembled filtration systems, empty branded bottles, corks, and packaging materials used in producing fake alcoholic beverages.

Suspect arrested, items confiscated

The agency added that a separate operation on Lagos Island led to the arrest of a suspect allegedly linked to the illegal production and sale of adulterated drinks through a retail outlet.

“A similar operation on Lagos Island led to the arrest of a suspect linked to the illegal production and distribution of counterfeit beverages through a retail outlet. All recovered items were seized and evacuated for further regulatory action,” the statement noted.

Health risks highlighted by NAFDAC

NAFDAC warned that consuming adulterated alcoholic beverages can pose significant health dangers, including poisoning, damage to vital organs, and possible death.

The agency, in its statement, reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing regulations and prosecuting those involved in the illegal production and sale of regulated products.

It also advised members of the public to buy alcoholic drinks only from authorised vendors and to report suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office or through its toll-free line.

NAFDAC bursts warehouse, seizes fake cosmetics

In a recent raid, NAFDAC said it uncovered a warehouse stocked with banned, fake and unregistered cosmetic products worth over N3 billion.

The seized items included hundreds of cartons of Crusader soap, E45 soap and Extract Gold whitening soaps banned by the government.

The manager of the warehouse, which was hidden in a complex, has been invited for questioning as NAFDAC continues its investigation.

NAFDAC warns that consuming adulterated alcohol can lead to serious health risks, including death. Photo: NAFDAC.

Source: UGC

NAFDAC warns of fake cerelac products in market

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NAFDAC warned the public about the circulation of counterfeit and unregistered Cerelac Mixed Fruits and Wheat products in Lagos.

The agency said the alert followed a complaint received by Nestle Nigeria Plc, the authorised marketer of the product in Nigeria. The complaint involved a suspected counterfeit product purportedly manufactured by Nestlé Spain, bearing Batch Code 308002910.

The complainant reportedly observed an unusual odour from the product, suggesting possible contamination, including contact with fuel.

Source: Legit.ng