“Can She Allow This Kind of Experiment on Her Son?”: Doris Ogala Blasts Tonto Dikeh, Calls on Police
Celebrities

“Can She Allow This Kind of Experiment on Her Son?”: Doris Ogala Blasts Tonto Dikeh, Calls on Police

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • Doris Ogala has publicly criticised Tonto Dikeh, after she conducted a deliverance session on a student during a school evangelism visit and shared the video online
  • Ogala questioned whether Tonto would allow someone to perform such an experiment on her son, and then she called on the Nigerian police and NAPTIP to investigate the incident
  • Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with many agreeing that schools should not be turned into prayer and deliverance grounds without parental consent

Controversial Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has strongly criticised fellow actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh after she led a deliverance session at a school.

The incident happened on Friday, March 6, when Tonto and her team visited the school for evangelism.

According to her, they were about to leave when she sensed what she described as a spirit of death around the environment, which led to a prayer session involving the students.

Tonto Dikeh faces criticism from Doris Ogala over school deliverance session as netizens question parental consent and recording of the incident
Doris Ogala blasts Tonto Dikeh for conducting deliverance on a student during a school evangelism visit and sharing the video on social media. Photo: ulonna_ogala/tontolet
Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh explained that the prayers confronted the spirit, broke demonic attacks, and brought deliverance to one of the students. She added that the girl had earlier given her life to Christ and that her team would continue to follow up with her.

Doris Ogala reacted angrily in a video shared on Instagram, saying that the act was wrong and should not be allowed in schools.

Ogala accused Tonto Dikeh of turning students into subjects for experiments and questioned why such a session was recorded on camera.

“This is pure blasphemy. How on earth is this woman, of all places, looking for where to go to, is school, to go and carry students to do experiment, set camera, and start delivering the students.”

Ogala further asked how Tonto would feel if someone carried out such an act on her own child without consent.

“How will she even think of doing this? If someone does that to her son, will she like that?"

The actress called on the Nigerian police and NAPTIP to investigate the matter.

"Nigerian police, it’s high time you guys start stopping. I’m calling on the Nigerian police to look into this thing. Where is NAPTIP? Who are the people in charge of children?”

Ogala also questioned the role of the school authorities, asking where the teachers and principals were when the deliverance took place.

Watch the video of Doris Ogala slamming Tonto Dikeh below:

Netizens react to Doris Ogala's video about Tonto Dikeh

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ogensimah said:

"I honestly don't like this. Go there and have an intellectual debate with these children on the concept of right and wrong, teach them morals and decency. Teach mindset shift, and self-development—those things schools don't teach. Please don't turn school into a prayer and deliverance ground. We have enough churches and church programs already."

@hairsby_poshhuz commented:

"She's right…. Know where to practice your religion, don't use someone else child as apparatus!!!"

@lyna4gold wrote:

"Am with her on this, it's totally unacceptable, what's this,,?"

@just_debbie__ said:

"She's not lying. If you go to my daughter's school with camera to do that, you had better get your millions ready cos I'm going to be suing your behind heavily."
Actress Doris Ogala questions school authorities' role in allowing Tonto Dikeh to perform filmed deliverance session on student without parental consent
Nollywood actress Doris Ogala calls on Nigerian police and NAPTIP to investigate Tonto Dikeh's filmed deliverance session on student at a school. Photo: ulonna_ogala/tontolet
Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala accuses Tonto Dikeh of blackmail

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala made shocking allegations against Tonto Dikeh, claiming she blackmailed Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the General Overseer of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

Ogala claimed that Tonto had a bedroom affair with the cleric and recorded it, which was later used against him. She added that she was the one Pastor Fatoyinbo gave N10 million to deliver to Tonto to keep her quiet.

