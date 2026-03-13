Tonto Dikeh has made a donation to a school in Abuja where she conducted a deliverance session

The Nollywood actress shared a video where she showed what she donated to the school, stirring reactions online

This comes after a Human Rights lawyer, Ikechukwu Obasi, filed a N200m fundamental rights enforcement suit against her

Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh on Friday, March 13, 2025, shared a video, showing the moment she returned to the school where she conducted her deliverance to donate ten laptops.

Tonto, in a post via her social media page, announced that her foundation, The Tonto Dikeh Foundation, would be donating the laptops to support her evangelism outreach.

According to the mother of one, ten laptops will be given to 3 schools as an investment in students’ and their communities’ futures.

“The Tonto Dikeh Foundation Donating 30 laptops in support of My Evangelism Outreach — 10 each for three schools, is an investment in the future of these students and their communities," she said.

She revealed the aim was to empower students to learn more effectively, think creatively, and prepare for opportunities in higher education and the modern workforce.

Tonto began with the school where she conducted deliverance on a young girl a few days ago, giving 10 laptops to JSS Durumi II students.

"We are grateful to share that the first 10 laptops have already been donated to JSS Durumi II, marking the beginning of this impactful initiative.

In today’s world, digital literacy is no longer optional; it is essential. Access to laptops gives students the tools to explore knowledge beyond the classroom, develop critical technology skills, conduct research, and participate in a global learning environment. It also helps bridge the digital divide that often limits the potential of talented young minds simply because they lack the right resources," she said in part.

The donation comes after a Human Rights lawyer, Ikechukwu Obasi, filed a N200m fundamental rights enforcement suit at the High Court of the FCT, Abuja, on behalf of a JSS 1 student, for whom Tonto conducted deliverance.

The video showing the moment Tonto Dikeh donated laptops to a school is below:

Reactions trail Tonto Dikeh's donation

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens claimed the actress was attempting to correct her wrong with her donation. Read the comments below:

Tochukwu Umeh said:

"Nothing spoil As long as she no open church."

Mmụọ N'abata Abata commented:

"She for do smack down again na."

Nuella Dominion wrote:

"Even the lawyer wey don sue her fit no even get laptop to use."

John Friday Anyebe commented:

"Yes, na now u come, thank you may God replenish u, but don't carry miracle go sch again u hear."

Emmanuel Chidozie reacted:

"Evangelist Tonto Dikeh should just open a church make everybody rest."

Oscar Gh commented:

"Naa lie She just want to escape the criticisms."

Tonto Dikeh faces backlash over comedy show hosting

Legit.ng previously reported that Tonto Dikeh faced mixed reactions after announcing that she would be hosting a comedy show featuring some of Nigeria's top entertainers.

Taking to Instagram, Dikeh revealed that she would be the host of a special Mother's Day comedy event scheduled for Sunday, March 15, at the Transcorp Hilton. The event lineup includes celebrated comedians AY, Gordons, and Kenny Blaq, as well as socialite Cubana Chiefprest and singer Timi Dakolo.

Source: Legit.ng