Social media activist VeryDarkMan has taken action after the viral video of actress Tonto Dikeh conducting a deliverance session on a student during a school visit

The activist revealed that the school where the incident happened is one of the schools he renovated and insisted he would not allow children in the area to be used for content

He further warned the actress that the incident placed a stigma on the young girl involved and said he had spoken to people in the area to ensure such an event does not happen again

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has taken a major step after actress Tonto Dikeh’s viral school deliverance session.

Recall that Tonto Dikeh had stormed a school where she carried out deliverance on a student, explaining that God delivered her from the Marine world so she could be used to deliver others.

Reacting in his earlier video, VeryDarkMan reminded her that the school she visited was one of those he had renovated.

He stated that he would not allow her to use children for what he described as nonsense, adding that she would never try such with rich men’s children and questioned why poor men’s children should be labelled with witchcraft.

In his latest post on Instagram on March 7, VDM accused the actress of placing a stigma on the girl involved, simply to glorify herself with new content.

On March 7, he issued a stern warning to the actress, saying that he had instructed boys in the Durumi area to ensure such an incident never repeats itself.

The activist told Tonto Dikeh to leave his hood alone and instead raise awareness about the poor state of things people are facing.

He wrote:

“WHEN I SAW THE REASON BEHIND THE TONTO DIKEH VIRAL DELIVERANCE WITH AN INNOCENT GIRL I WAS MORE PIZZD……TONTO YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED, I have told all the boys in that area to make sure what you did yesterday never repeats itself again, you have put a stigma on that poor innocent girl because you want to glorify yourself in your new FOUND CONTENT…..LEAVE DURUMI ALONE, OR CREATE AWARENESS ON THE POOR STATE OF THINGS THE PEOPLE ARE FACING.”

Check out VeryDarkMan's post below:

Netizens react to VDM's action

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Amebobab said:

"I don't blame Tonto Dikeh, I blamed that girl parent, why would I allow Tonto to be pressing and molesting my daughter like that, it's uncalled for Tonto Dikeh would now tell me that she has only spirit inside her, Nigerian people are gullible."

@OrangeMan903 wrote:

"I was going to think this way but I ignored it. What is the use of showing herself and the child like that? So it means the child is possessed? The people start to run away from her or fear her? Anything that happens to the people around her going forward means she's the harbinger of the evil?"

@mr_chiboi reacted:

"VDM calling this out is actually valid sha . The girl is just a child, now everywhere she goes people will be whispering 'na the one wey dem do deliverance for'. Tonto was filming the whole thing like content, zero regard for how it stains the kid long-term. Where's the 'deliverance' if you're busy creating trauma for views? Parents sef need sense too, who approved this circus in a school?!"

