Identity of Mayowa Lambe’s New Man’s Alleged First Wife Surfaces Amid Claims That He Abandoned Her
- The woman identified as David Ayuba’s alleged estranged wife is a gospel singer who has not only shared a home with him but also shared the stage
- Reports have surfaced suggesting that the gospel artist may have left behind a family, including two children
- While Roby Ekpo insisted his marriage to Mayowa never legally ended, questions are now being asked about the official status of David’s previous union
The unfolding drama surrounding Mayowa Lambe and her new husband, David Ayuba, has taken another turn after the identity of a woman alleged to be Ayuba’s estranged wife surfaced online.
According to claims circulating on social media, the woman identified as Tolulope Johnson Abraham is a gospel singer who reportedly collaborated with Ayuba on two songs before the controversy began.
The development comes amid ongoing discussions surrounding Mayowa’s marriage to Ayuba in the United States.
The emergence of Tolulope’s name follows earlier claims by a blogger alleging that Ayuba abandoned his wife and two children before starting a new life with Mayowa abroad.
While the allegation remains unverified, it has added another layer to the already complicated situation involving multiple relationship timelines.
Neither Ayuba nor the alleged estranged wife has publicly addressed the claims at the time of reporting.
Mayowa’s estranged husband, Roby Ekpo, had also previously claimed he and Mayowa were not officially divorced before she remarried.
Roby had expressed shock at the news of Mayowa’s wedding, stating that he only became aware after seeing videos and photos online.
Hear David Ayuba and his alleged first wife's song
David Ayuba speaks on Roby Ekpo's allegations
Meanwhile, David Ayuba has broken his silence following allegations surrounding his wife, Mayowa Lambe, and her estranged husband, Roby Ekpo
The development comes hours after Mayowa issued a cease-and-desist order to Roby, accusing him of making false and defamatory statements about her. In the letter, Mayowa reportedly stated that there was no existing marital relationship between her and her ex-husband.
“You no suppose put mouth for marital talks”: Yul Edochie under fire over jab at Roby Ekpo's failed marriage
She demanded that Roby immediately stop all alleged defamatory statements, remove any false content, issue a public retraction and apology, and pay ₦100 million in damages.
Shortly after the letter surfaced online, David Ayuba reposted the document on his Instagram Story, accompanied by cryptic messages that drew attention.
“The path to greatness leaves no room for weakness, only strength. The ones in my corner understand me. I don’t owe explanations, and that’s enough,” he wrote.
Reactions trail David Ayuba's wife's identity
See some reactions from netizens,
@tee_omodaratan wrote shared
“It is well, Mayowa
@rock.away10 stated:
“Mayowa nah player, she knows the game. Another divorce loading soon, nah, streets, babe"
@chi_net_235 noted
"Make his wife and kids link up with Roby Ekpo and start their new family"
Yul Edochie sends message to Roby Ekpo
Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie sparked reactions after weighing in on Roby Ekpo's saga with his estranged wife.
Following Ekpo’s explosive interview about his marriage, Edochie took to his X account to share a message directed at the radio host. He offered tough words about resilience and the realities men face in society.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.