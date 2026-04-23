The woman identified as David Ayuba’s alleged estranged wife is a gospel singer who has not only shared a home with him but also shared the stage

Reports have surfaced suggesting that the gospel artist may have left behind a family, including two children

While Roby Ekpo insisted his marriage to Mayowa never legally ended, questions are now being asked about the official status of David’s previous union

The unfolding drama surrounding Mayowa Lambe and her new husband, David Ayuba, has taken another turn after the identity of a woman alleged to be Ayuba’s estranged wife surfaced online.

According to claims circulating on social media, the woman identified as Tolulope Johnson Abraham is a gospel singer who reportedly collaborated with Ayuba on two songs before the controversy began.

The development comes amid ongoing discussions surrounding Mayowa’s marriage to Ayuba in the United States.

David Ayuba’s alleged estranged wife is reportedly a gospel singer. Photos: Mayowa Lambe/Roby Ekpo/David Ayuba.

Source: Instagram

The emergence of Tolulope’s name follows earlier claims by a blogger alleging that Ayuba abandoned his wife and two children before starting a new life with Mayowa abroad.

While the allegation remains unverified, it has added another layer to the already complicated situation involving multiple relationship timelines.

Neither Ayuba nor the alleged estranged wife has publicly addressed the claims at the time of reporting.

Mayowa’s estranged husband, Roby Ekpo, had also previously claimed he and Mayowa were not officially divorced before she remarried.

Roby had expressed shock at the news of Mayowa’s wedding, stating that he only became aware after seeing videos and photos online.

Hear David Ayuba and his alleged first wife's song

David Ayuba speaks on Roby Ekpo's allegations

Meanwhile, David Ayuba has broken his silence following allegations surrounding his wife, Mayowa Lambe, and her estranged husband, Roby Ekpo

The development comes hours after Mayowa issued a cease-and-desist order to Roby, accusing him of making false and defamatory statements about her. In the letter, Mayowa reportedly stated that there was no existing marital relationship between her and her ex-husband.

She demanded that Roby immediately stop all alleged defamatory statements, remove any false content, issue a public retraction and apology, and pay ₦100 million in damages.

Shortly after the letter surfaced online, David Ayuba reposted the document on his Instagram Story, accompanied by cryptic messages that drew attention.

“The path to greatness leaves no room for weakness, only strength. The ones in my corner understand me. I don’t owe explanations, and that’s enough,” he wrote.

Reactions trail David Ayuba's wife's identity

See some reactions from netizens,

@tee_omodaratan wrote shared

“It is well, Mayowa

@rock.away10 stated:

“Mayowa nah player, she knows the game. Another divorce loading soon, nah, streets, babe"

@chi_net_235 noted

"Make his wife and kids link up with Roby Ekpo and start their new family"

Roby Ekpo insists his marriage to Mayowa Lambe never legally ended. Photo: Mayowa Lambe.

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie sends message to Roby Ekpo

Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie sparked reactions after weighing in on Roby Ekpo's saga with his estranged wife.

Following Ekpo’s explosive interview about his marriage, Edochie took to his X account to share a message directed at the radio host. He offered tough words about resilience and the realities men face in society.

Source: Legit.ng