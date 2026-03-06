A video showing the moment Afrobeats superstar Asake gifted his father a Toyota Prado has gone viral

A clip captured the singer's father's emotional reaction to the unexpected car gift from his son

Asake's gift to his dad comes days after he presented a new Mercedes Benz to his mother, stirring reactions

It is 'raining cars' in music star Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake's household as his father, Fatai Odunsi, aka Malo, becomes the latest beneficiary of his gifts.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Friday, March 6, Asake was spotted with his father and his new car.

According to multiple reports from music blogs, including NotJustOk, the singer surprised his father with a brand new 2025 Toyota Prado. The singer also confirmed the acquisition by resharing the viral video on his Instastory.

While the video didn't include audio, a clip showed Asake's father getting emotional over the car gift.

This comes barely a few days after the former YBNL signee gave his mother a brand new Mercedes Benz. His action triggered reactions from social media users, with many questioning when he would extend the same generosity to his father.

The singer's latest move has been widely applauded by fans and non-fans on social media.

The video showing the moment Asake presented a car to his father is below:

Reactions as Asake surprises his father

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the singer's generous gesture to his father. Read the comments below:

bigceemax7gs commented:

"Omor fathers too deserve good."

splendid__0 commented:

"Wow! He actually bought the car same day he bought for his mother, Abuja best car loaded this same car together with the G wagon he bought for his mom the other day."

playboi_sheriff reacted:

"Dem go soon talk say him no buy for olamide."

mourf_x said:

"Una wey de run mouth say he buy for him maale e no buy for him paale, where una de now??"

ibn.alamdar_abbas said:

"After men talk. Him kuku give the man. As na so e suppose be. But online family go de cap."

idunnuawujotv commented:

"All the people way Dey talk anyhow God pass una, God not go shame men in this world? This will be a big encouragement for all Good men out there, may God continue to bless u ololade @mrmoney."

adeleke71784 said:

"I thought Nigeria women said his father didn't do anything for him or present in his life? Chai fear women o hmm."

splendid__0 reacted:

"Men be present in your children's life, Children please also acknowledge both parents after you make it in life!"

Asake's father calls him out

Legit.ng reported that in 2025, Asake made headlines after his father called him out. accusing him of abandoning him despite being successful in his career.

The singer's father, in a viral video, had also cried out for assistance.

Following the video, different reports of the relationship that existed between the father and son began to circulate one. There were speculations that the singer's father abandoned him to be raised by his mother.

