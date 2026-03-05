Asake has added a G-Wagon, 2025 Brabus G800, to his car collection following the latest update on social media

It turned out the singer had bought two different cars, one for him and another for his mother, which recently made waves

The former YBNL signee's acquisitions worth millions in naira have sparked conversations on social media

Afrobeats superstar Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake or Mr Money, has splurged millions on a customized 2025 Brabus G800 G-Wagon.

A video confirming the acquisition was shared by the car dealer, who also shared a clip from his conversation with Asake on Wednesday, March 5.

It turned out the Lonely At The Top crooner had purchased the Mercedes-AMG G63, which he gifted his mother for Ramadan, and his G-Wagon at the same time.

A clip captured the moment the two whips were loaded onto the back of a truck in Abuja to be delivered in Lagos to the singer.

Asake also reshared the clip on his Instastory, confirming the expensive acquisition.

Asake's mother's reaction to car gift

Legit.ng reported a now-viral video showing Asake visibly excited as he led his mother to the luxury vehicle he bought for her.

At first, she seemed unaware of what was about to happen. Moments later, the realization hit her, the sleek car was hers.

Overwhelmed with joy, she embraced her son tightly. The pair shared warm hugs and laughter in an atmosphere filled with pure happiness.

Observers could not help but notice the genuine bond between mother and son as they exchanged words before she stepped into the driver’s seat.

Shortly after, she was seen test-driving the luxury automobile while chatting happily with her superstar son.

In related news, Asake trended for reportedly acquiring two rare gold pieces, a gold-plated Cleopatra ring and an Egyptian hieroglyphic gold ring said to be worth $1 million.

The video shared by a car dealer showing Asake's new whip is below:

Comments about Asake's 2025 Brabus G800 G-Wagon

