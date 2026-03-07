Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Video Shows How Oyinbo Man Rewarded Driver for Returning His Missing Wallet, People React
People

Video Shows How Oyinbo Man Rewarded Driver for Returning His Missing Wallet, People React

by  Ankrah Shalom
3 min read
  • A Nigerian man who found an oyinbo man's wallet in his car has gone viral online after showing off an amazing gesture
  • The kind man disciplined man reportedly returned the wallet to the oyinbo man who was so appreciation
  • In a bid to return the favour, the white man presented a particular amount of dollars to the driver that left him stunned

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

A Nigerian driver's honesty has paid off in a big way, earning him a generous reward from a grateful foreigner.

The driver had found a wallet belonging to a white man in his vehicle and went the extra mile to return it to its rightful owner.

Trending clip captures how a foreigner rewarded driver for returning his missing wallet.
Oyinbo man gifts cash to driver for returning his missing wallet Photo credit: Belbeljum/X.
Source: TikTok

Man rewarded by foreigner for returning wallet

The heartwarming story was shared on X by @Belbeljum, and it quickly gained attention, with many praising the driver's integrity.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

In the video, the foreigner was overwhelmed with gratitude and insisted on showing his appreciation in a tangible way.

Read also

Video as lecturer carries student's baby so she can concentrate in class, Nigerians hail him

The driver's amazing act was rewarded with a surprise gift of $200, leaving him so stunned and grateful to the foreigner.

"A passenger forgot his wallet in my car. I returned it to him safely, and he gave me a $200 tip out of appreciation," the video's caption read.
White man rewards driver who returned his missing wallet.
Oyinbo man whose wallet got missing gets it back from honest driver. Photo credit: @Belbeljum/X.
Source: TikTok

Reactions as man returns $200 to foreigner

The story sparked lots of reactions online, with many Nigerians commending the driver's actions and hoping that his good fortune would inspire others to follow suit.

Professional Happy said:

"He don hit jackpot Cox subsequent trips won’t be normal pay again."

DotCom said:

"Always pay to be honest, am glad it was a Muslim, we get too much bad tv coverage due to this savages."

Castrol said:

"300k tip I dn close for the day."

Delaws Tip said:

"Stay true and live with sincerity."

Lordsonfrimpong said:

"If it was random taxi drivers they will call it grace for finding such money. Meanwhile the other partner will go through."

@obaapajay said:

"May GOD continue BLESS dis man am following you because of this man of God."

Read also

Man criticised online for buying car for lady after she unblocked him, photos go viral

@Wasila /4Boys/AutismSpectMom said:

"Wish I can get his info I swear, he deserves more gift."

Ppintobean____ said:

"My mom left her wallet at a rest station and the person who found it looked up every person with her name in the phone book where her just look at was registered until he found the right person."

Amy Stends said

":I once found a cell phone back before iPhone so there was no lock. I called “mom” and returned the phone to her, she told me her son was single."

Ms Dot said:

"I lost my hp two times in toilet. but managed to take it back. Thanks to 1 nice lady who return to the mall customer service counter."

See the post below:

Man returns money mistakenly sent to him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man admitted feeling guilty after he refunded the person who sent money to his OPay account by mistake.

According to him, the sender called him at 3:00 pm, informing him of mistakenly sending N6k to his account and told him to keep N2k and return the rest.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsDiaspora
Hot:
Sanku Yeidep application Morgan brennan Local government Touching love messages