A Nigerian man who found an oyinbo man's wallet in his car has gone viral online after showing off an amazing gesture

The kind man disciplined man reportedly returned the wallet to the oyinbo man who was so appreciation

In a bid to return the favour, the white man presented a particular amount of dollars to the driver that left him stunned

A Nigerian driver's honesty has paid off in a big way, earning him a generous reward from a grateful foreigner.

The driver had found a wallet belonging to a white man in his vehicle and went the extra mile to return it to its rightful owner.

Oyinbo man gifts cash to driver for returning his missing wallet Photo credit: Belbeljum/X.

Source: TikTok

Man rewarded by foreigner for returning wallet

The heartwarming story was shared on X by @Belbeljum, and it quickly gained attention, with many praising the driver's integrity.

In the video, the foreigner was overwhelmed with gratitude and insisted on showing his appreciation in a tangible way.

The driver's amazing act was rewarded with a surprise gift of $200, leaving him so stunned and grateful to the foreigner.

"A passenger forgot his wallet in my car. I returned it to him safely, and he gave me a $200 tip out of appreciation," the video's caption read.

Oyinbo man whose wallet got missing gets it back from honest driver. Photo credit: @Belbeljum/X.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man returns $200 to foreigner

The story sparked lots of reactions online, with many Nigerians commending the driver's actions and hoping that his good fortune would inspire others to follow suit.

Professional Happy said:

"He don hit jackpot Cox subsequent trips won’t be normal pay again."

DotCom said:

"Always pay to be honest, am glad it was a Muslim, we get too much bad tv coverage due to this savages."

Castrol said:

"300k tip I dn close for the day."

Delaws Tip said:

"Stay true and live with sincerity."

Lordsonfrimpong said:

"If it was random taxi drivers they will call it grace for finding such money. Meanwhile the other partner will go through."

@obaapajay said:

"May GOD continue BLESS dis man am following you because of this man of God."

@Wasila /4Boys/AutismSpectMom said:

"Wish I can get his info I swear, he deserves more gift."

Ppintobean____ said:

"My mom left her wallet at a rest station and the person who found it looked up every person with her name in the phone book where her just look at was registered until he found the right person."

Amy Stends said

":I once found a cell phone back before iPhone so there was no lock. I called “mom” and returned the phone to her, she told me her son was single."

Ms Dot said:

"I lost my hp two times in toilet. but managed to take it back. Thanks to 1 nice lady who return to the mall customer service counter."

See the post below:

Man returns money mistakenly sent to him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man admitted feeling guilty after he refunded the person who sent money to his OPay account by mistake.

According to him, the sender called him at 3:00 pm, informing him of mistakenly sending N6k to his account and told him to keep N2k and return the rest.

Source: Legit.ng