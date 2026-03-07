A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video of her kind lecturer carrying a student's baby during a class

According to the lady who shared the video on TikTok, the lecturer wanted the mother of the child to concentrate and learn

Massive reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to praise the lecturer

A heartwarming moment was captured on camera at a Nigerian university, showing a lecturer's extraordinary kindness.

The lecturer was seen caring for a student's baby, allowing the young mother to focus on her studies.

The video was shared by @SandraChioma27 on TikTok, and it quickly gained attention, with many praising the lecturer's selfless act.

According to her, the lecturer intentionally chose to support the student, so she can concentrate on learning differential calculus.

In her words:

"POV: Our lecturer had to carry my course mate's baby so the mother can concentrate on differential calculus. What a homely man. He's a good family man."

Reactions as lecturer cares for student's baby

TikTok users were quick to commend the lecturer, describing him as a kind and compassionate individual who would make a great family man.

@Avwerosuoghene said:

"Dr Chukwunalu the best lecturer in Economics department easy and friendly man. God bless him."

@V€RIFI€D wrote:

"Who dey advise una to give birth first before entering school? Na so babies been many for my department when I was in 100 level."

@princewill040 said:

"That thing called calculus is a punishment to students nothing you wan tell me."

@amakachukwu said:

"I remembered one of my lecturers, a young guy helped me carry my baby while I was writing my exams he played with him till he fell asleep."

@Dammy~pinkee reacted:

"Does of u saying saying na him b d papa, were is ur sense ?? This is pure kindness from a good responsible man."

@That_Jos_Guy said:

"I don’t know this man but I prophesied to him, that he will live long IJN."

@RTM D Boys’ king reacted:

"I remember a girl in my group then, na her baby pampers she go set expo put, she no go ever drop her pikin."

@Pascal said:

"I think its a common thing that the older the Professor is the more he respects your difficulties especially if you have a child and you are struggling with learning."

@glorychukwuemeka14 added:

"God bless you sir as you help her God almighty will help you and your family in Jesus name amen."

@Ene janet said:

"God bless for being an amazing husband and father this is real human with Jesus in him."

@user1424629088601 commented:

"Wow so Amazing so humble God bless & keep him to carry his own grand children like this in Jesus name Amen."

Lecturer carries student's baby while teaching

