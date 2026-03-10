A video showing the moment BBO surprised a female fan at an event has gone viral on social media

A clip captured the female fan's dramatic reaction as she lost her cool after sighting the fast-rising gospel singer

The lady's display has also sparked conversation on social media, with some netizens expressing their displeasure

Popular gospel singer, songwriter, and worship leader, Bakare Boluwatife Oluwatobi aka BBO, recently made waves on social media over a female fan's reaction to seeing him at an event.

The video circulating on social media showed the moment a female fan lost her cool as BBO, who recently stormed Obafemi Awolowo University with Bidemi Olaoba, made a surprising entrance into the venue of the event, singing his hit songs.

Lady sits on the floor in excitement after gospel singer BBO surprised her. Creddit: officialbbo

Source: Instagram

In the video, the fan could be seen overwhelmed with excitement after the singer unexpectedly showed up to surprise her. She ran from the front seat where she was to meet the gospel singer as other people at the event tried to calm her.

Another clip showed her seated on the floor while she held the gospel singer's hands tightly. According to the caption attached to the video, BBO is the female fan's favourite gospel singer.

"Your client's reaction after getting surprised with her favourite gospel artist BBO," the caption read.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that BBO could be walking down the aisle in 2026 as he confirmed he is in a relationship.

The singer, who was among the guest ministers who attended the 2025 edition of the Young Ministers Retreat (YMR), made his relationship status public at the event.

Lady's dramatic display after sighting gospel singer BBO triggers reactions. Credit: officialbbo

Source: Instagram

The video showing a female fan's reaction after gospel singer BBO surprised her is below:

Reactions as BBO surprises female fan

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

theabbykedomina commented:

"But to be honest BBO just makes you connect in spirit ‘ I too love how his music impacts my journey in spirit especially early mornings."

xclusivebeautyhome said:

"I will do more than this the day I jam and meet My Favorite Artist Pastor Nathaniel Bassey."

theperfectgiftandsouvenirs said:

"God abeg! Na only Jesus ah fit see wey go make me roll like this."

elglazebeauty.supplements reacted:

"Who will make me do like this? . Only when I see Jesus Christ

prettybrowncy10 said:

"This is too dramatic. She won chop him?"

ksolo_hitz said:

"How me and my wife go stand then suddenly she go begin act like who smoke colos cos of one artist."

aristocratselectricalempire said:

"While it can never be me, I don't see a problem with this. People do the same for Davido, Wizkid and co."

Old video of BBO composing Amin resurfaces

Legit.ng reported an old video showing the gospel singer composing his trending song Amin (Amen) eight years ago.

BBO, who looked much younger, was spotted in the short clip shared on his TikTok page playing the piano as he sang the intro to the song.

The caption on the video read, 'The day Amin was received, 8 years later."

The video resurfaced online after he was called out, alongside gospel musician Yinka Ayefele, by folklore singer, Beautiful Nubia.

Source: Legit.ng