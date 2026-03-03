Asake Surprises His Mother with Luxurious Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon Worth N311m: "No One Like Mama"
- Asake surprised his mother with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon G63 valued at approximately $230,000
- The luxurious car gift came just days after the singer made headlines for acquiring gold-plated Cleopatra and Egyptian hieroglyphic rings
- The emotional footage was perfectly timed to the rhythm of "Jogodo," a standout track from his newly released EP featuring Wizkid
Nigerian singer Asake, born Ahmed Ololade, has once again proven that family means everything to him.
The Lonely at the Top crooner surprised his mother with a brand-new G-Wagon G63 reportedly valued at $230,000 (about N311 million).
The heart-melting video has since dominated online conversations, with fans praising the singer for honouring the woman who raised him.
In the now-viral video, Asake appeared visibly excited as he led his mother to the luxury vehicle.
At first, she seemed unaware of what was about to happen. Moments later, the realization hit her, the sleek G-Wagon was hers.
Overwhelmed with joy, she embraced her son tightly. The pair shared warm hugs and laughter in an atmosphere filled with pure happiness.
Observers could not help but notice the genuine bond between mother and son as they exchanged words before she stepped into the driver’s seat.
Shortly after, she was seen test-driving the luxury automobile while chatting happily with her superstar son.
The extravagant gift comes just days after Asake made headlines for reportedly acquiring two rare gold pieces — a gold-plated Cleopatra ring and an Egyptian hieroglyphic gold ring said to be worth $1 million.
The back-to-back luxury purchases have painted a clear picture of an artiste enjoying the rewards of hard work.
Watch the video here:
Reactions trail Asake's car gift to his mother
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:
@Omonhiyi stated:
"Shout out the fathers that played a good role in the lives of their kids out there"
@turmewa shared
"Omo be like all fathers no dey relevant in this time and age now ooo.. cus any small surprise like this,na mama Dey take all the blessings and nothing for papa.. he kon be like say we just come this life to raise this kids for their mom to enjoy.. As a guy man ehn,as you dey take care of family, they enjoy yourself to the fullest ooooo. Them no go send your papa later oooo"
@EzejiOzioma noted:
"That’s a beautiful gesture Surprising your mom with something that big especially during Ramadan hits differently. It’s not just about the G-Wagon, it’s about gratitude and giving back to the one who sacrificed the most."
Asake speaks on struggles singing in Yoruba
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Asake recently opened up about the struggles he faced at the beginning of his career. The Sungba crooner, in a recent interview with Famous TV, shared how show promoters once turned him down because he predominantly sang in Yoruba.
According to Asake, who recently reunited with her baby mama, the journey to stardom was far from smooth.
The singer disclosed that there was a time when he was repeatedly denied performance opportunities. His choice to sing mainly in Yoruba, he revealed, became a stumbling block in an industry where many believed English-heavy songs had wider appeal.
Source: Legit.ng
