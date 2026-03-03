Asake surprised his mother with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon G63 valued at approximately $230,000

The luxurious car gift came just days after the singer made headlines for acquiring gold-plated Cleopatra and Egyptian hieroglyphic rings

The emotional footage was perfectly timed to the rhythm of "Jogodo," a standout track from his newly released EP featuring Wizkid

Nigerian singer Asake, born Ahmed Ololade, has once again proven that family means everything to him.

The Lonely at the Top crooner surprised his mother with a brand-new G-Wagon G63 reportedly valued at $230,000 (about N311 million).

The heart-melting video has since dominated online conversations, with fans praising the singer for honouring the woman who raised him.

Asake surprises his mother with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon G63 valued at approximately $230,000. Photos: Asake.

Source: Instagram

In the now-viral video, Asake appeared visibly excited as he led his mother to the luxury vehicle.

At first, she seemed unaware of what was about to happen. Moments later, the realization hit her, the sleek G-Wagon was hers.

Overwhelmed with joy, she embraced her son tightly. The pair shared warm hugs and laughter in an atmosphere filled with pure happiness.

Observers could not help but notice the genuine bond between mother and son as they exchanged words before she stepped into the driver’s seat.

Shortly after, she was seen test-driving the luxury automobile while chatting happily with her superstar son.

The extravagant gift comes just days after Asake made headlines for reportedly acquiring two rare gold pieces — a gold-plated Cleopatra ring and an Egyptian hieroglyphic gold ring said to be worth $1 million.

The back-to-back luxury purchases have painted a clear picture of an artiste enjoying the rewards of hard work.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Asake's car gift to his mother

@Omonhiyi stated:

"Shout out the fathers that played a good role in the lives of their kids out there"

@turmewa shared

"Omo be like all fathers no dey relevant in this time and age now ooo.. cus any small surprise like this,na mama Dey take all the blessings and nothing for papa.. he kon be like say we just come this life to raise this kids for their mom to enjoy.. As a guy man ehn,as you dey take care of family, they enjoy yourself to the fullest ooooo. Them no go send your papa later oooo"

@EzejiOzioma noted:

"That’s a beautiful gesture Surprising your mom with something that big especially during Ramadan hits differently. It’s not just about the G-Wagon, it’s about gratitude and giving back to the one who sacrificed the most."

Asake recently acquired gold-plated Cleopatra and Egyptian hieroglyphic rings. Photo: Asake.

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng