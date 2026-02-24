Peter Okoye admitted in court that he and his twin, Paul, are also co-signatories to the company’s accounts

One-half of the defunct music duo PSquare, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has made a fresh admission before the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja.

The music star, while testifying in the ongoing trial of his elder brother, Jude Okoye, admitted that he is a co-signatory to the Northside Entertainment Limited bank account, a position that appeared to contradict his earlier testimony, reports The PUNCH.

Jude is currently standing trial over an alleged $1 million theft in a case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Peter Okoye admits in court that he and his twin, Paul, are also co-signatories to the company's accounts.

Pete Okoye makes u-turn in theft trial

The case, presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi, took a dramatic turn during cross-examination by defence counsel, Clement Onwuewunor (SAN).

Earlier in the proceedings, the singer had maintained that Jude solely controlled the company’s accounts and financial dealings. However, when confronted with bank mandates, he admitted before the court:

“My Lord, I am a co-signatory to the Northside Entertainment Limited account in Ecobank.”

He explained that at the inception of the company, Jude was indeed the sole signatory. According to him, years later, both he and his twin brother, Paul Okoye, were added as signatories.

“Despite that, I never personally signed cheques or carried out transactions,” Peter clarified.

Peter Okoye addresses controversy over earlier admission

Addressing the contradiction between his earlier statement and the fresh admission, Peter told the court that the information he initially relied on came from a phone conversation with officials of what he described as a “new bank.”

“My Lord, the information I got was from a phone conversation with officials of the new bank,” he said.

Beyond the bank account issue, ownership of the PSquare music catalogue also came under scrutiny.

Peter insisted that the catalogue belongs exclusively to him and Paul.

“The success of PSquare was built by me and my twin brother from the beginning,” he told the court, rejecting suggestions that Jude played a more substantive role behind the scenes.

He further disclosed that Jude was not an original member of the group but later became their manager around 2004 or 2005. There was no written contract formalising that arrangement, he admitted.

Justice Oshodi has adjourned the matter until May 15, 2026, for the continuation of the trial.

Peter Okoye insists that the nearly 100-song P-Square catalogue belongs strictly to the twins.

Paul Okoye supports Jude in court case

