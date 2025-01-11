British-Nigerian rapper and singer Darkoo has called out Peter Okoye 'Mr P' of former music group Psquare

The rapper, in a series of viral tweets, accused Peter Okoye 'Mr P' of sabotage as she shared what transpired

Darkoo also shared how Mr P's twin Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' and their elder brother Jude Okoye supported her

British-Nigerian rapper and singer Darkoo, whose real name is Oluwafisayo Isa, recently caused a buzz on social media X, formerly Twitter, after she called out singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, of Psquare, accusing him of sabotage.

Darkoo, in a series of tweets, revealed Peter's role in removing the music video for 'Focus on Me' on the popular video-sharing platform YouTube.

She disclosed that the music video for 'Focus on Me' was taken down for six days on YouTube due to copyright infringement.

Darkoo, standing her ground, shared how she contacted Psquare and requested permission to put out the song.

She stated that the reason the video was taken down by Peter was because he demanded a feature on the song, which she had initially refused but considered in the eventuality of the release of a remix.

An extract from Darkoo's statement on her X page read:

"I wasn’t going to say anything, but my music video was taken down for six days by Peter of P-Square in an attempt to sabotage the song completely. Fortunately, the video is back up now. Let me be clear: I had all the necessary clearance for the sample. This isn’t my first rodeo using a sample, as you know, and I did everything by the book."

She revealed that Psquare would receive 50% of the earnings, adding that Jude and Paul were incredibly helpful in resolving the issues.

Read Darkoo's viral tweet as she calls out Peter Okoye 'Mr P' below:

Meanwhile, Peter Okoye, 'Mr P, ' recently shared a video showing before and after he underwent hair surgery.

Reactions trail Darkoo's accusation

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as netizens dropped diverse opinions. Read the reactions below:

kemcyscollection:

"But truth be told, this is quite painful, And the song has been up."

hypeman_kiss_:

"I'm winning you are winning, but baba no wan make the young girl win."

callme_sammyb:

"Why you self go sample song of people wey get family issue z…she made a big mistake."

adamazi_marulah:

"By now, Nigerians should learn to wait for the second side of the story to be out before concluding. Don’t Y’ll ever learn?"

olivia__davids:

"You winning, I’m winning, we all are winning. Such an ironic lyrics."

emikingz_dancefreak:

"Lets hear from mrP, hearing only one side of a story isn't the right way of judging issue."

lolo_adaeze1:

"Cynthia Morgan dey come."

call_mhe_unique__:

"They can never make me hate him , make una continue."

Peter Okoye reacts to wife's dance video

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer reacted to a viral video of his wife, Lola Okoye, rocking Terry Apala.

The video showed Lola whining her curvy waist in front of her husband's junior colleague while they were in a club together.

Mr P, seeing the buzz the mother of his kids caused online, addressed the public, stirring massive reactions.

