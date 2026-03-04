A CSO held a formal briefing in the FCT to condemn VDM's decision to involve Seyi Tinubu in a dispute with a female content creator

It warned that dragging the names of influential figures into personal social media disagreements is setting a perilous precedent

In a swift response via Instagram, VeryDarkMan mocked the council and promised to tag Seyi Tinubu in every future video concerning the welfare of Nigerians

Social media activist Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has responded to the warning from the National Civil Society Council of Nigeria (NCSCN) over his online feud involving Seyi Tinubu.

The controversy began after content creator Mitchelle Mukoro, widely known as King Mitchy, revealed that her humanitarian projects received financial backing worth millions of naira from Seyi Tinubu, son of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

VDM later questioned the motives behind the donation.

During a press conference held in Abuja on Tuesday, the NCSCN warned that the issue had grown beyond a simple social media disagreement.

In a video from the briefing circulating online, the Council’s Executive Director, Blessing Akinlosotu, stated that their findings indicated that VeryDarkMan escalated the matter and unnecessarily brought Seyi Tinubu’s name into the public spat.

According to the council, the direction of the conversation could have wider implications for responsible digital engagement in Nigeria.

The organisation expressed concern that such online conflicts may blur the lines between activism, personal attacks, and public accountability.

VeryDarkMan quickly took to Instagram to respond to the press conference.

In a video message, posted on Wednesday, March 4, he appeared unbothered by the council’s position and doubled down on his stance.

“I HAVE DECIDED THAT I WILL BE TAGGING SEYI TINUBU IN ANY OF MY VIDEOS THAT CONCERNS NIGERIANS,” he declared.

He went further to suggest that more press conferences might follow, adding, “Make una get ready, una get a lot of future press conferences to make.”

