Lege Miami has sent a warning message to VeryDarkMan after he involved Seyi Tinubu in his feud with King Mitchy

In a trending video, the actor cautioned the critic to desist from mentioning the president's son's name

Lege Miami also reacted to public cleaning exercise periodically carried out by VeryDarkMan and his Ratel followers

Nigerian actor and online matchmaker Lege Miami, whose real name is Adams Kehinde, has cautioned social media critic, Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, against mentioning Seyi Tinubu in his online clash with King Mitchy.

In a video he shared on social media on Wednesday, March 4, Lege, who publicly identifies himself as the best friend of Seyi, said Mitchy, who runs a non-government organisation receives funding from the president's son to aid the less privileged.

“VeryDarkMan, I’ve warned you to stop mentioning Seyi Tinubu’s name. King Mitchy has the right to run an NGO just like you do. Seyi Tinubu gave her money to help the less privileged, and you’re saying the government is supposed to be the one doing what King Mitchy is doing, yet you’re also helping people yourself," Lege Miami said.

The actor also revealed VeryDarkMan has no approval to carry out the periodic cleaning exercise he embarks on with his fans, known as Ratel.

"You are carrying your fans to be doing government work all the whole Nigeria, I called Lagos government, they said you have no approval in cleaning the state," Lege said as he warned VeryDarkMan to desist from involving Seyi in his online dramas.

Recall that the dispute between VeryDarkMan and Mitchy began in late February 2026 when she questioned VeryDarkMan's donation handling, prompting him to accuse her of lacking transparency and acting as a political tool.

Reacting, Seyi denied close ties, stating he met her once publicly and supports many young Nigerians.

The video of Lege Miami warning VeryDarkMan over comments about Seyi Tinubu is below:

Lege Miami shares Jollof

Legit.ng previously reported that Lege Miami faced heavy criticism after sharing a video of him distributing branded Iftar meals in Kosofe, Lagos.

The food packs, containing jollof rice, were part of a Ramadan outreach sponsored by Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, through his Noella Foundation.

The initiative was aimed at supporting fasting Muslims and vulnerable households during the holy month.

