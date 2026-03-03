The National Civil Society Council of Nigeria criticised VeryDarkMan for dragging Seyi Tinubu into his online dispute with content creator King Mitchy

The Council also condemned both VDM and Mitchy for allegedly consuming hypo in viral videos, warning that they were promoting harmful behaviour

NCSCN urged them to apologise publicly for their actions, while calling on regulatory agencies, including the NCC and NBC, to impose strong sanctions on both parties

The National Civil Society Council of Nigeria (NCSCN) has criticised social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, for involving Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his online feud with content creator Mitchelle Mukoro, better known as King Mitchy.

The Council made its position known during a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, warning that the matter had taken a dangerous turn for social media engagement in Nigeria.

In the video circulating online, the Executive Director of NCSCN, Blessing Akinlosotu, explained that the Council’s findings showed that VeryDarkMan was responsible for escalating the issue beyond a personal disagreement and dragging Seyi Tinubu’s name into the controversy.

“In our collective opinion, the Very Dark Man completely erred in dragging Seyi Tinubu’s name into the matter as he did. He was the one initiating the crisis here, for reasons best known to him.”

The dispute began after King Mitchy revealed that her humanitarian projects had received financial support worth millions of naira from Seyi Tinubu. VeryDarkMan later criticised the donation, questioning the motives behind it.

NCSCN emphasised that donations to humanitarian causes are common worldwide and should not be politicised.

“As a non-partisan special interest group, the Council finds no fault in financial donations made by anyone, whether governmental or non-governmental, to King Mitchy or Very Dark Man.”

“Why the undue emphasis on Seyi Tinubu? What is wrong with a businessman or the son of a President supporting a humanitarian cause?”

The Council noted that other Nigerians, including entertainment figures like Don Jazzy, have supported charitable initiatives without facing similar backlash.

Beyond the donation issue, NCSCN expressed concern over viral videos showing King Mitchy allegedly consuming a poisonous substance, hypo, and VeryDarkMan responding in the same manner.

Blessing Akinlosotu urged both parties to apologise publicly for promoting harmful content and using vulgar language, while calling on regulatory agencies like the NCC and NBC to impose sanctions on the duo.

“There must be strong sanctions, and some persons must be made scapegoats as a way of deterrence.”

Netizens react to NCSCN's statement on VeryDarkMan

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@TosinBamidele8 commented:

"What's all this, they are treating VDM like a dignified figure in the society. He should be behind bars by now."

@Ejikeisreal10 wrote:

"They are looking for one allegation to put on him now. Very unserous people, have they ever spoken about any thing for the betterment of the country before?"

@LyfAcrosBorders said:

"Honestly, both of them were wrong, especially for publicly displaying the drinking of harmful substances. That kind of example sends the wrong message. VDM and Mitchy owe Nigerians an apology."

Hypo issues urgent warning over dangerous trend

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hypo Bleach released a strongly worded public statement cautioning Nigerians against a dangerous trend circulating online.

In a statement issued on Sunday, March 1, 2026, the household brand explained that its product is strictly formulated for removing stains and disinfecting surfaces, not for human consumption or social media theatrics.

