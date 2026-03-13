A video of Toke Makinwa and Prince Segun Oniru at the music foundation launch of Tiwa Savage has got many talking

In the clip, the media personality was holding the hand of the prince as they sat and talked, however, a lady came to interrupt them

Many shared their observations about the two, with some speculating about what might be between them

Fans are talking after seeing a viral video of media personalities Toke Makinwa and Prince Segun Oniru at the launch of Tiwa Savage's foundation.

The singer unveiled her foundation a few days ago, and many dignitaries were in attendance as videos and pictures surfaced online.

Reactions as Toke Makinwa, Segun Oniru party at Toke Savage's foundation launch. Photo credit@tokemakinwa/@alagos

Source: Instagram

In the recording where Makinwa was sighted, she was in the company of the prince. They both sat and chatted together, with Makinwa placing one of her hands on his as they talked happily.

Lady interrupts Toke Makinwa, Prince Oniru's conversation

While they were chatting, a lady came to meet Prince Oniru, and he gave her a peck on the cheek.

Makinwa’s reaction drew the attention of many fans who saw the video as the lady whispered a few things to him before taking her leave.

Fans react to Makinwa’s action

Reacting, fans speculated that there was more than friendship between the two. Some asked questions, with one commenting that the media personality has never shown the father of her child.

Toke Makinwa seen chatting with Prince Segun Oniru at Tiwa Savage's foundation launch. Photo credit@tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

A few people made inappropriate comments about the mother-of-one, claiming that single women enjoy mingling with the high and mighty.

However, some came to her defence. According to them, Toke Makinwa and Prince Oniru have been friends for a very long time. They added that there is nothing more than mutual respect between them and noted that Tiwa Savage is also a friend of the prince.

Makinwa’s supporters warned critics to mind their own business and to allow the media personality and businesswoman to live her life in peace.

Here is the Instagram video below:

@dabsmanie reacted:

"Na the way e look the girl, she be like this one wan spoil market 4 me."

@___cynn___n shared:

"Baby milk and pampers cost make everybody mind their business."

@sexy_bestmode_07 commented:

"They would always attach themselves to the big boys and then cry tomorrow. Dude was a former commissioner in Lagos and then son of the late Oniru. He has properties on the island Ikoyi and Lekki. Na big boys."

@becky_wigss wrote:

"If una talk finish ,just warm eba chop."

@nikkisavy shared:

"No gist here, Toke and Tiwa have been like daughters to Aremo for decades."

Clergy shares prophecy about Toke Makinwa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a clergy had reacted to the news that Toke Makinwa was expecting a baby girl without being married to a man.

She stated that Toke was wrong to have gotten pregnant outside marriage, while warning her of the consequences of her action. The clergy challenged her to represent God, whom she is always claiming she knows.

Source: Legit.ng