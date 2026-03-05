President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has dismissed the claims on social media that he will be resigning from the cabinet

The minister made the clarification while reacting to a social media post about him attending the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, March 4

The claim, which was earlier made on social media, explained that the minister would be resigning to pursue his governorship ambition in Lagos State

Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Education under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, has made a comment insinuating that he was not leaving the cabinet anytime soon, as earlier suggested in some reports.

The minister made the cryptic comment in a social media post on Wednesday, March 4, while responding to a video of him at the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

President Bola Tinubu's education minister, Tunji Alausa, denies plan to resign Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

Alausa's tweet reads:

"We’re still hard at work here at the FME, don’t believe the rumours."

The social media report had claimed that the minister was planning to resign from President Tinubu's cabinet to pursue his governorship ambition in Lagos ahead of the 2027 general election.

Nigerians react as Alausa denies resigning

The development happened amid the alignments and realignments among Nigerian politicians ahead of the next cycle of elections. This is a period where political actors are jumping ships from one place to another in pursuit of their political aspirations.

Jerry Research commended the minister for the clarity:

"God bless you, sir. You have proved that no problem without a solution, just resilience and a clear conscience. Please, as you have settled ASUU, remember it's not only lecturers that keep the university system running. Look into others as well, e.g. NAAT and the rest. God bless you."

Alayo Ade commended the minister for his performance:

"Thank you very much, Hon. Minister, for the clarity. Your presence as Education Minister is of greater benefit in the Nigerian Education System now than running for Lagos state Governor, which is not certain at the moment because you're more useful to over 200 million Nigerians than Lagos."

Nigerians react as Tunji Alausa denies resignation report Photo Credit: @DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

Sofumade. MPhil

'Dr. Tunji, please don't listen to the rumours. Our education system needs someone like you to rebrand it, upgrade our school curriculum to suit today's growth, and implement new infrastructure in our secondary schools and universities."

Mai Kaji dan Zaria demanded the minister's action:

"Rumours kuma. As you don increase ASUU members by 40%. We, 2024 FSB NA and BEA, are yet to get our money, 2025 has passed too, and you even said it would increase by 50%. Just pay this money biko, leave the original one pay am for we scholars biko make we see front."

Amb. Abubakar Shuwa asked the ministers to take action on

"@DrTunjiAlausa, please, we, the scholarship beneficiaries, didn't get our first year and second year, please, where is the problem?"

You can read the minister's tweet on X here:

Why NLC should not join the ASUU strike

Legit.ng earlier reported that the deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, cautioned NLC against joining the ASUU strike, warning it could derail ongoing education reforms led by Minister Maruf Tunji Alausa.

Agbese appealed to NLC, ASUU and other stakeholders to support bold reforms and give the education sector time to stabilise.

Agbese reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to dialogue and urged unions to avoid further disruptions in the academic calendar.

Source: Legit.ng