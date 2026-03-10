Odunlade Adekola sparked buzz online after a playful exchange with a female fan caught attention

Odunlade Adekola has sparked reactions on social media after a playful exchange with a female fan went viral.

The popular Nollywood star had earlier taken to his page on X (formerly Twitter) to share a prayerful message with his followers.

In the post, the Yoruba actor wished his fans success and prosperity, writing that everything they touch during the day would multiply. However, he jokingly added that they should be careful not to “touch something else.”

His post read: “Everything you touch today shall multiply. Don’t touch something else.”

Shortly after, a female fan responded to the tweet with a comment many social media users described as bold.

The fan replied: “Amen. If I wish to touch something else, it will only be yours, sir.”

The statement quickly caught attention online, prompting reactions from other users who found the comment humorous and daring.

Responding to the fan, Odunlade jokingly called out the boldness of her remark, especially since it was made publicly.

He wrote: “Bold statement. And on a public timeline too.”

The exchange soon began circulating widely across social media platforms, with many fans sharing screenshots and reacting to the playful interaction between the actor and his admirer.

While some users praised the fan’s confidence, others joked about the actor’s calm response, turning the moment into a trending topic online.

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Odunlade Adekola warmed hearts with the way he honoured his senior colleague, Peju Ogunmola, at the Odunlade Adekola Film Production (OAFP) awards ceremony 2025.

The event, which took place on the night of Tuesday, December 8, in Abeokuta, Ogun state, saw Adekola celebrate his colleagues in the industry, including Ogunmola.

A video captured the moment Adekola invited the actress on stage and asked the guests to give her a standing ovation, which they did, also clapping as a show of support and love for her.

Recall that in September, tragedy struck the actress’s family as she lost her only child and singer, Ayomikun.

Legit.ng reported that Yoruba movie stars stormed her residence in Ibadan for condolence visits.

Two months after losing her son, Ogunmola announced her return to Nollywood, with many celebrating her strength in overcoming the pain of losing an only child.

In a heartwarming video shared on her Instagram page, the veteran actress was seen stepping out of her home, smiling and dancing with her household in an atmosphere filled with laughter and positive energy.

The video showing the moment Odunlade Adekola honoured Peju Ogunmola excited many online.

Fans react to Odunlade Adekola's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Ladales007 said:

"Ayanfeoluwa omo oro."

@Tony_Aladetuyi said:

"See as you dey do."

@habotconcept said:

"Eyin o fast lodó yin nii."

@AyomiOyeba17972

"Shame catch me."

@evilspiri666 said:

"Catfish?"

Adekunle Gold surprises Odunlade

Legit.ng previously reported that Odunlade Adekola had an emotional moment during a video call with Afrobeats star Adekunle Gold.

In the viral video, the actor revealed his disappointment about the lack of support from his colleagues.

After listening to Odunlade, Adekunle Gold told the actor to keep pushing his movie regardless of who shows up and who doesn’t.

And then, just when the actor thought the conversation was over, the singer made a surprising offer.

Source: Legit.ng